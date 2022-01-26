How Can I Make My Cat Love Me?

If you have a new cat who’s a little shy, you might be wondering how to help him warm up to you.

Don’t worry — it might take some time, but you can make your cat love you if you just follow a few steps.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Sarah Wooten, a veterinary journalist and veterinarian with Pumpkin Pet Insurance, to find out how to make a cat love you (and how to get him to actually enjoy cuddling).

JUMP TO: How do I know if my cat loves me? | How do I get my cat to cuddle with me? | How do I show my cat I love him?

Be calm

Animals can very easily pick up on people’s energy and emotions, so it’s important for you to stay calm and not stress out or get annoyed with your cat.

“If you are feeling nervous or frustrated, be sure that your cat will know it and will be less likely to want to interact physically,” Dr. Wooten told The Dodo. “Breathe, calm yourself, exude peace and talk slowly and quietly.”

Let your cat approach you

Unlike with dogs, who typically love having new friends pet them, cats usually don’t like being approached first. You should let your cat come to you on his own time. Forcing him to play or cuddle will only stress him out and possibly even make him scared of you.

You can put your hand out to let him sniff it, and if he comes over, try petting his head. If he doesn’t approach you or walks away, let him leave and try again later.

Move slowly

Cats are much smaller than people, so get on your cat’s level and move slowly so you don’t scare him.

“Cats are also very threatened by sudden movements by larger mammals such as ourselves, so move slowly around your cat and don’t hover over or grab your cat,” Dr. Wooten said. “This will allow your cat to build confidence around you.”

Don’t stare at your cat

You might want to watch what your cat does all day long because he’s just so cute. But many animals see direct eye contact as a threat, so try not to look right at your cat, especially if he’s not comfortable around you yet.

“Direct staring is considered a threatening gesture in the mind of a cat, so avert your eyes, don’t stare directly into your cat’s eyes, and blink slowly,” Dr. Wooten said. “This will communicate to your cat that you aren't a threat and that you are super chill.”

Pet where he likes to be petted

“Pet your cat in the purrfect place,” Dr. Wooten said.

That means definitely not on his tail.

Some good places to pet your cat are his head, cheeks, back, neck and shoulders, and sometimes the base of the tail (not the tail itself).

“Most cats enjoy strokes around the head and neck, and some cats enjoy scratches at the base of the tail,” Dr. Wooten said. “Cats will need to feel confident and calm to enjoy full-body strokes or belly rubs, so reserve these until you and your cat are confident with each other.”

Play with him

Playing with your cat is a great way to bond with him. Plus, you’ll help him exercise his natural instincts to jump, pounce and stalk, which will (hopefully) keep him out of trouble.

Give him treats

Giving your cat treats is a surefire way to get him to like you because he’ll form positive associations with your presence.

