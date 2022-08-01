How To Make Your Dog Poop Quickly When You’re Short On Time

A leisurely walk with your dog can be the highlight of your day — especially if he gets all his business done along the way.

In reality, it’s best for your pup to take his time with a number two. But in some cases, if you’re short on time or bad weather is on the horizon, you may need him to take care of business sooner rather than later.

We spoke to Kaitlyn Tullio, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for suggestions on how to make a dog poop quickly (and safely) when you don’t have a lot of time to spare.

How to make a dog poop quickly step by step

There are a few things you can do to help your dog poop quickly and safely, and a couple of them can even happen before you leave the house.

If you know ahead of time that you won’t have a lot of time for a bathroom break, try adding a tablespoon of canned pumpkin (2 tablespoons for large dogs) to his normal diet.

“This technique is usually recommended for dogs with constipation, but it may also help in this situation,” Tullio told The Dodo. “Feeding canned food and probiotics will help add some moisture to their diet and get them to go more quickly and easily all the time.”

Belly rubs are another activity your pup will definitely enjoy before he heads out the door, and can also help in moving along a number two.

“You can give them a gentle belly rub before going out for a walk,” Tullio added. “Have them lay down and gently rub their belly in a circular motion. Give some gentle pressure while massaging their belly. This should get things moving a bit, and once you are outside and walking, they should poop more quickly.”

Once outdoors, try a little exercise first, which will help stimulate the bowels and get him to go a little faster. Then, consider your location.

“Finding a quiet spot for him to go is also important,” Tullio said. “Sometimes in more urban areas, this might be more difficult. But if you can get to a quiet spot with little to no distractions, it will be the best situation for your dog to concentrate on the task at hand.”

Also, baby wipes aren’t just for babies.

“Bring a baby wipe or two out [on] the walk with you, which you can use to wipe their anus,” Tullio said. “This may stimulate the urge to go. You can also try gently placing an ice cube on their anus or lightly spraying a squirt bottle on the area, [both] of which should have the same effect.”

As mentioned above, ideally your dog will have plenty of time to take care of business at his own pace, and these techniques should only be used when absolutely necessary.

“While all of these options for how to make a dog poop quickly are completely safe to try, it is always best for your dog to take his own time going to the bathroom,” Tullio said. “If you use the invasive techniques too often, your dog may develop an aversion to going on walks.”

Here’s to plenty of successful (and quick, when needed) poops in your pup’s future!