Keep Your Dog Off The Furniture For Good With These Tips From An Expert

Letting your dogs on your furniture might seem awesome, but sometimes it’s a total pain.

You love your dog more than anything, but you could honestly do without the pet hair and muddy paw prints on your bed and sofa.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Wailani Sung, a veterinary behaviorist at the San Francisco SPCA, to find out the most effective methods for keeping dogs off the furniture.

Enforce the rule early

Place comfy dog beds throughout your home

One of the best ways to keep your dog off the furniture is to enforce this rule from the very beginning — since it’s a lot easier to prevent this behavior instead of trying to change it later (once they discover how cozy the couch is).“Easy method is to not let your dog on the furniture right when you bring them home,” Dr. Sung told The Dodo. “Establish consistent rules that you follow.”Your dog might like to sleep on your furniture because it’s comfortable for him. So giving him a few comfy dog beds might prevent him from resting on your bed or sofa.“You need to provide them with appropriate, comfortable places [where] they can rest instead [of on your furniture],” Dr. Sung said.And just one dog bed might not be enough. Your dog might really appreciate having dog beds in each of the rooms that he likes to hang out in the most. That way, he won’t have to resort to your sofa for an impromptu nap in the living room when his dog bed’s in your bedroom.