Are you looking to bring a new puppy into your family and need to make sure your current dog loves her? Or maybe your bestie just adopted an older dog and you’re hoping your dogs can become best friends, too.

Whatever the reason, introducing dogs to each other isn’t something that should be taken lightly. Just throwing dogs together and hoping they get along is setting yourself up for disaster.

In order to take all the BFF doggie pictures for your Instagram, you’ll have to make sure you introduce dogs safely — which is totally possible when you follow the right steps.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Joanna Woodnutt, a veterinarian and advisor working with The Vets, and Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian working with SpiritDog Training, to find out more about how to introduce dogs the right way.

How to introduce your new dog to your resident dog

If you’re bringing a new dog home to meet your resident dog, you can typically follow similar steps to introducing dogs in general, but it’s more important to have your current dog get used to the new pup living in her home with her.

“Most older dogs readily welcome a new family dog and will accept a new dog willingly,” Dr. Wigfall told The Dodo.

With that said, every dog is different, and while one older dog might be obsessed with a new addition, another may need more time to warm up to the idea of a new sibling. Take your time and be patient.

These are some steps you can take when bringing a new dog home to meet your current dog:

Get your dog familiar with the new dog’s scent

Before you even bring your new dog home, there are things you can start to do to introduce your dogs ahead of time.

“If you have gone to visit the puppy, you can bring home a blanket with the puppy’s smell on [it] and let your dog sniff it to be able to recognize the smell when your puppy arrives,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Get your dog familiar with the new dog’s gear

Get all the gear for your new dog (e.g., crate, water and food bowls, leads and collars) and set them up in the home so that these items become familiar to your older dog.

Let them meet through a door

When your new dog first comes home, allow her to settle in a separate room and let your other dog sniff around the house and listen to the pup through the door.

“If the [older dog] shows signs of aggression through the door, such as barking, growling, hackles raised or ears flattened, you may need to separate and give some time alone before trying again, and [get] professional help if it still occurs,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Have them meet from a distance

After meeting through the door, you can put the new dog in a crate and have your dog on a lead in the room so they can meet from a distance. “If all is well and your dog is settled, you can reduce the distance between them until they can sniff through the crate,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Once they’ve met through the crate positively, you can have them meet in person for a short amount of time under your supervision. “Avoid the use of toys or treats during this time,” Dr. Wigfall said. “Monitor the situation closely and give both dogs lots of praise for positive interactions.”

Once the dogs seem totally comfortable, you can start extending the amount of time they spend together until you’re confident they’re ready to spend time alone safely.

Keep their food, toys and beds separated

Arguments between a new dog and resident dog most commonly center around food, toys or attention.

When introducing dogs at home, make sure there are no toys (for possessive aggression to occur) around and that there are separate food and water stations for each dog in the house, as well as separate beds.

“Feed both dogs separately and have separate food and water bowls for them,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Spend quality time with each dog individually

You’ll want to make sure you’re making each dog feel special, so not only should you give them their own food and toys, but also have quality time for each of them.

“Have separate toys for each dog and remember to have one-on-one time with each dog … walking, playing or grooming,” Dr. Wigfall said.

How to introduce your dog to a new dog friend

If you want to introduce your pup to your friend's dog, a neighbor's dog, or any other dogs you want to set up playdates with, here's the best way for them to meet:

Introduce dogs in neutral territory

To begin with, introduce dogs in a neutral zone, somewhere like a park or beach that both have used but is not core territory for either dog.

“Start by introducing the dogs to each other from a distance on a lead in a neutral environment, such as the local dog park,” Dr. Wigfall said. “Pick a time when it will be quiet, and ideally give both dogs a little freedom beforehand to burn off some energy.”

Watch for body language

When introducing two adult dogs, it’s very important that you learn to read and understand dog body language. “Subtle changes in how dogs stand and present themselves to one another can give you forewarning of something about to go wrong,” Dr. Woodnutt told The Dodo. “Introduce dogs at the speed of the least confident dog.”

Signs of positive body language:

Tail loose and wagging

Play bow

Sitting or standing comfortably

Signs of negative body language:

Tail between the legs

Ears flattened

Hackles raised

Growling

When you spot signs of negative body language, Dr. Wigfall suggests the process should be abandoned until a dog trainer can be called upon to help.

Let the dogs approach each other

Let the dogs approach one another, ideally on a loose lead — when dogs strain at the lead, this can make their body language look more aggressive than they intend. “If both dogs have positive body language, you can let them approach, but ideally they should still be on the lead so you can remove them easily at the first sign of trouble,” Dr. Woodnutt said.

Take the dogs on a walk

Then take the dogs for a short walk together (again with some distance) and monitor their body language. “If all is OK, the dogs can be allowed to sniff and be allowed off lead for a short (<10 minute interaction),” Dr. Wigfall said. “This can be repeated a couple of times over a few days with longer play intervals.”

Don’t rush it

Be patient when it comes to getting dogs to know each other. Too much too soon, or without any breaks, can be very overwhelming for some dogs (especially older dogs meeting an excitable puppy).

“It’s important not to rush introductions between dogs, especially if those dogs have to live harmoniously together in the future,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Use calming collars if needed

“Using Adaptil collars for nervous or timid dogs can help them feel more relaxed during the introductions,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Try this Adaptil Calming Collar from Amazon for $17.97

Make sure any puppies are vaccinated

“It's important to not do the introductions at a local dog park, [for example],. if your puppy is not fully vaccinated (last vaccine in puppy core vaccines is 16 weeks) as the risk of contracting a fatal disease, such as parvovirus, is too great,” Dr. Wigfall said.

What to do if your dogs don't get along

If your dogs aren’t getting along, don’t panic! This is not uncommon and often can be solved with a bit of training once you’ve identified the underlying problem.

“Look at the body language and the event when the disagreement happens,” Dr. Wigfall said. “If it's over food, you may need to feed separately or at different times. One dog may be feeling left out and need more one-on-one time with their owner.”

If you’re struggling to find the cause, ask a veterinary behaviorist or a professional dog trainer for assistance.

“Video footage can be helpful to work out the cause,” Dr. Wigfall said. “If your dogs are fighting or biting, it's best to keep them separated until help is found to avoid the risk of serious injuries.”

While introducing dogs might take a little bit of time and patience, just think of all the amazing times you’ll all have together once you know your pups get along. And don’t forget to reach out to a dog trainer if you need a little extra help.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.