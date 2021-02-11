10 Fancy Dog Bath Products You Never Knew You Needed

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Wondering how you can make your dog's bath time extra fun?

Turns out there are some pretty cool products out there that make cleaning your pup much easier — and some of them are things you probably never knew existed!

Whether they’re special doggy towels or scrubbers that help you give your dog a deep clean (while also giving her a nice little massage), bath time dog products are here to make the entire process way more enjoyable.

These are some of the coolest items to help make bath time (or between-bath touch-ups) as stress-free as possible — so you have plenty of time for the cleanest snuggles ever.