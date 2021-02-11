10 Fancy Dog Bath Products You Never Knew You Needed

That portable paw cleaner 👀🐾

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 2/11/2021

Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Wondering how you can make your dog's bath time extra fun? 

Turns out there are some pretty cool products out there that make cleaning your pup much easier — and some of them are things you probably never knew existed!

Whether they’re special doggy towels or scrubbers that help you give your dog a deep clean (while also giving her a nice little massage), bath time dog products are here to make the entire process way more enjoyable.

These are some of the coolest items to help make bath time (or between-bath touch-ups) as stress-free as possible — so you have plenty of time for the cleanest snuggles ever.

Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool
Amazon
Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool
$25
Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Sprayer Attachment
Amazon
Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Sprayer Attachment
$37
Aquapaw Slow Treater Treat Dispensing Mat Suctions
Amazon
Aquapaw Slow Treater Treat Dispensing Mat Suctions
$11
Enhance Pet Grooming Glove
Amazon
Enhance Pet Grooming Glove
$15
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer
Amazon
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer
$15
Soggy Doggy Super Shammy
Amazon
Soggy Doggy Super Shammy
$21
Geyecete Dog Drying Coat
Amazon
Geyecete Dog Drying Coat
$22
Natural Rapport Dog Spray
Amazon
Natural Rapport Dog Spray
$10
Calming Pet Bath Bomb
Chewy
Calming Pet Bath Bomb
$7
Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo
Kiehl's
Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo
$25
Rose & Vanilla Dog Bubble Bath
Etsy
Rose & Vanilla Dog Bubble Bath
$19
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.