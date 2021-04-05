You just adopted an adorable new puppy, and everything’s going great. But there’s just one (huge) problem — she’s covered in fleas.

You may have even treated your puppy with a low-cost over-the-counter treatment, only to realize it’s not doing the job it promised.

If these situations sound familiar, you’ll definitely need a veterinarian’s recommendations for treating and preventing fleas on puppies.

You should always speak with your own vet to find the best treatment for your puppy, but in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to do some research.

To get you started on finding the right treatment, The Dodo spoke with Dr. Hanie Elfenbein, a veterinarian and part-time surgeon for the Humane Educational Society in Tennessee, to get her take on how to get rid of fleas on puppies — for good!

Why flea treatments for puppies are so important

Flea treatments are obviously important for dogs, but for puppies — it can mean life or death. “Fleas are more than just annoying,” Dr. Elfenbein told The Dodo. “They can be dangerous to puppies.”

This might sound scary, but the truth is that fleas and ticks are like the vampires of the pet world: They feed on blood. And since puppies are small, they really don’t have much to spare. “Puppies can’t afford to lose blood and easily become anemic due to fleas,” Dr. Elfenbein said.

Fleas can also carry tapeworms, which can steal nutrients from a puppy and cause blockages in the stomach of an infected puppy. These can be fatal if not treated.

That’s not to mention the awful skin irritation that fleas cause on dogs. And if the fleas get really bad, a full-blown skin infection is likely to follow.

That’s why putting your puppy on an effective flea and tick treatment is simply a no-brainer.

When can puppies start flea treatments?

The most important thing is to put your puppy on a flea and tick preventative — but only if they’re at least 8 weeks old. “Most flea treatments are labeled for dogs starting at … 8 weeks of age,” Dr. Elfenbein said. “[And] often there is a weight requirement.”

If your puppy is too young or small to start a flea treatment, the best thing to do is bathe your young puppy with some good old Dawn dish soap. “Very young puppies should be bathed if you suspect fleas,” Dr. Elfenbein said. “Dawn dish soap, the same stuff used to save oiled wildlife, will also kill fleas and is safe for pets.”

Keep in mind that you shouldn’t bathe your puppy with Dawn soap more than every two weeks, and you shouldn’t use it as normal shampoo if your pup is flea-free. Overuse can cause your puppy’s skin to become irritated.

Treating a puppy for flea infestations

If your puppy is dealing with a lot of fleas, an effective treatment is key, but most of them will take a few hours to start working. To give your puppy relief ASAP, consider flushing out the fleas with a flea comb and puppy-safe flea and tick shampoo (though again, check the age and weight limits on any shampoo and use Dawn if your pup is too small).

A flea comb has fine teeth that grab fleas, flea eggs and flea dirt from your pet’s fur — which helps to remove a lot of the pests.

Try the Frisco single-row flea comb from Chewy for $5.36

And after combing out the bugs, lather on a puppy-safe shampoo in a warm bath to get rid of anything you may have missed.

Try the Advantage flea & tick treatment shampoo for dogs from Chewy for $16.98

But keep in mind, a flea preventative for puppies (along with a thorough deep clean in your home — more on that below) is truly the only way to keep the fleas from coming back.

Best flea treatments and prevention for puppies

When it comes to choosing the best flea treatments and prevention for puppies, stick with prescription products, Dr. Elfenbein said, which means reaching out to your vet for help.

“The prescription products are the most effective,” she said. “Many of the over-the-counter flea treatments don’t work, or at best don’t work well enough.”

Here are four products she recommends: