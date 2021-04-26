How To Get Cat Pee Out Of Your Carpet

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Did your cat pee on your carpet and you cannot even right now?

It happens to all cat parents at one point or another — and the best thing you can do is attack the mess full force before it dries up and starts living in your carpet for the rest of eternity.

Here’s how to get the job done.

Get cat pee out of your carpet

1. Get to it ASAP

The sooner you clean up your cat’s pee, the better! Not only will it help keep those stinky cat pee fumes from soaking into your carpet, but it’ll help make sure your cat doesn’t mistake that accident area for her new favorite pee spot.

2. Soak up any excess wetness

Use some paper towels and soak up any excess pee. Just make sure you don’t rub it in, or you’ll actually be getting that cat pee mad and it’ll cling on to your carpet fibers even more!

3. Use an enzyme cleaner specific for cat urine

“Any enzymatic pet cleaner should do the job!” Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, told The Dodo. “It is important that it is enzymatic to fully break down the odor causing molecules.”

According to Dr. Satchu, products such as Nature's Miracle and Bubba's Super Strength Cleaner are great for getting cat pee out of carpets — even if it’s dried up because you didn’t notice it fast enough!



Try Nature’s Miracle Urine Destroyer for Cats from Amazon for $13.99

Or Bubba’s Super Strength Commercial Enzyme Cleaner from Amazon for $39.97

If this isn’t the first time you’re cleaning up cat pee, or if you have multiple pets, it’s a good idea to have an enzyme cleaner on hand before an accident happens.

And if your cat keeps peeing on the carpet or bed, here are some ways to get her to stop.