7 Easy Ways To Dog-Proof Your Home That Could Save Your Pup’s Life, According To An ER Vet

Your home is your dog’s safe space, but there can be more hazards at home than you might think — like slippery rugs, stray pacifiers and toxic household items being stored in unlocked cabinets.

Luckily, a few simple improvements can make your home way safer for your pup.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Ashley Gray, medical director of Veterinary Emergency Group’s upcoming location in Charlotte, to find out about some easy ways to dog-proof your home — and her suggestions can actually save your pup’s life.

Quotes are edited for length and clarity.

1. Pacifier clips are a game-changer

“If you have a baby, keep pacifiers on a clip and attached to something since dogs love to eat them. I had a dog that ate a pacifier three times in one month! This is a very helpful tip to prevent them from falling on the floor unnoticed.”

Try these pacifier clips from Amazon for $10.99

2. Get a covered trash can

“Covered trash cans (ideally ones opened by foot pedal) can prevent pets from eating things they shouldn't. I have had many a garbage-can-eater come see me in the ER.

The most notable was a dog that ate 15 spicy chicken wings. The other favorite things to eat are tampons, and making a dog vomit them up in the ER is no fun. Please spare your ER docs!”

Try the Simplehuman Semi-Round Step trash can from Amazon for $73.10

(We tested out the Simplehuman Semi-Round Step trash can, and it actually kept our pets out of the trash.)

3. Baby gates aren’t just for babies

“Use baby gates to keep dogs out of areas that may be tempting to get them into trouble, like the kitchen (for counter surfers, like Great Danes, who are tall) or bathrooms (where they could get into small trash cans, etc.).”

Try this baby gate from Chewy for $46.97

4. Try a nonslip rug

“Nonslip rugs (I even like yoga mats!) can prevent dogs from sliding into furniture or slipping and hurting themselves when running on hardwood/stairs.”

Try this Gorilla Grip rug pad gripper from Amazon for $7.99+

5. A pet camera is definitely worth it

“Set up a camera in the main area of your home if your pet has a health issue like seizures or severe anxiety so you can keep an eye on them throughout the day. It may help you catch them before they get into trouble. Some have options for treat dispensing or sound to help relax them.”

Get the Furbo treat-tossing pet camera from Amazon for $164.95

6. Keep a big fan handy

“A large floor fan can circulate air when it is hot out and cool dogs [off] after they go outside. Heat stroke is extremely common in brachycephalic dogs [aka flat-faced dogs] especially, so having a fan [for] them to lay in front of helps them cool down more efficiently.”

Try this floor fan from Amazon for $66.21

7. Make sure your cabinets stay closed

“Cabinet latches (magnetic or plastic) are great to use to prevent smart pets from getting into cleaning supplies, medications or food.”

Try these cabinet locks from Amazon for $9.95

These small and easy ways to dog-proof your house will keep your pet so safe while hanging out at home. Planning to bring home a puppy? Take a look at these additional tips for preparing your home for the arrival of a pup.