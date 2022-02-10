As dog parents will tell you, some dog breeds require frequent ear cleaning and flushing, as recurring yeast infections can cause discomfort. Dogs with floppy ears suffer the most from ear-related issues. But what about cats?

Do cats need their ears cleaned, too? And if so, how do you clean a cat’s ears?

The Dodo talked to professional cat groomers Lynn Paolillo and Julie Matthes, as well as Dr. Julie Hess, Petco’s Director of Veterinary Medicine, to gain a better understanding of maintaining your cat’s ear health, how to clean a cat’s ears and if you should be doing so in the first place.

Should I clean my cat's ears?

Most cats do an excellent job of keeping themselves clean and tidy, and you’ve probably seen your cat licking and using her paws to clean both the inside and outside of her ears. So, whether or not you should tackle ear cleaning is totally dependent on your cat’s situation.

“Cat owners should get in the habit of assessing their cat regularly,” Paolillo, who owns Cat Naps Cattery in New Jersey, told The Dodo. “This includes looking inside their ears and mouth, touching their feet, feeling all over the body, etc. If the cat’s ears are free of wax, debris and any redness, then cleaning at home isn’t as necessary.”

But, she noted, if your cat’s ears have any redness, irritation or you’ve noticed your cat scratching or shaking her head, you need to contact your veterinarian sooner than later. These symptoms could point to more severe issues than just dirty ears, like yeast infections, mites or other uncomfy maladies.

If you notice wax buildup in your cat’s ears without any irritation, then your cat can probably benefit from an at-home ear cleaning following the steps below (but check with your vet first to be safe).

How often should I clean my cat's ears?

Matthes, who runs Feline Fancy in Weymouth, Massachusetts, says that cat parents can probably get away with cleaning their cat’s ears about two times a month if they notice dirt or wax buildup regularly.

But double-check this frequency with your vet to make sure you’re not overdoing (or underdoing it!)

What to use to clean your cat's ears

“If your cat’s outer ears look a bit dirty around the edges, you can use cat ear wipes to clean their outer ears,” Dr. Hess told The Dodo. “If your cat’s ears look dirty further inside their ear canals, or if their ears have an odor, consult your veterinarian.”

These cat ear wipes from Petco ($10.99) are fragrance-free and super gentle.

Matthes added that there are also a few types of cat ear cleaners you can apply via cotton ball.

Check out the VIRBAC Epi-Otic cat ear cleanser ($10.85) from Chewy if you’d prefer a liquid formula over ear wipes.

How to clean your cat's ears step by step

Consult your vet first. Your vet can tell you if your cat’s dealing with ordinary dirt and wax buildup or if she has something more serious going on inside her ear that can only be treated with prescribed topical treatments or oral medications.

Your vet can tell you if your cat’s dealing with ordinary dirt and wax buildup or if she has something more serious going on inside her ear that can only be treated with prescribed topical treatments or oral medications. Choose the cat ear cleaner that you feel most comfortable with. If you’re worried about oversaturating your cat’s ear with a cleaner, go for wipes. If you’re more comfortable using a cotton ball, choose a liquid formula.

If you’re worried about oversaturating your cat’s ear with a cleaner, go for wipes. If you’re more comfortable using a cotton ball, choose a liquid formula. NEVER use a cotton swab . Q-tips and cotton swabs can cause damage to your cat’s ear canal and eardrum, so make sure you’re only using cleaning materials that hit the areas of your cat’s ears that are visible.

. Q-tips and cotton swabs can cause damage to your cat’s ear canal and eardrum, so make sure you’re only using cleaning materials that hit the areas of your cat’s ears that are visible. Only clean areas that you can see. “Wipe what you can see,” Matthes told The Dodo. “Not too hard.” Don’t go into your cat’s ear canal, as this may cause too much discomfort.

“Wipe what you can see,” Matthes told The Dodo. “Not too hard.” Don’t go into your cat’s ear canal, as this may cause too much discomfort. Dry the spots you cleaned. “Back it up with a dry cotton ball,” Matthes suggested.

“Back it up with a dry cotton ball,” Matthes suggested. Call your vet if buildup becomes worse or other symptoms arise. “If you see buildup in a shorter time, redness, frequent scratching or head shaking, I would definitely recommend a vet visit to rule out infection or ear mites,” Matthes said.

As always, if you are at all hesitant about or unsure if you should take your cat’s ear health into your own hands, ask your vet for advice. As long as your cat isn’t showing signs of discomfort, you can more than likely skip this grooming step altogether and let your cat handle ear cleaning herself.

