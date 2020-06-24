8 min read Here’s How To Keep Your Dog Calm On The Fourth Of July Because a happy pup is a safe pup ❤️️

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. The Fourth of July can be super stressful for dogs — things like exploding fireworks and unusual crowds outside can throw them into a literal frenzy. “Every year dogs jump through windows, break through screens, dig out of their houses and put holes in walls because they’re so frightened,” Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City, told The Dodo. In fact, July 4th is the most common day of the year for dogs to go missing. It shouldn't come as a surprise — dogs don't know the reason behind those giant bangs like we do, so when they hear them they think something really dangerous is happening. It's important to be prepared, so here are some vet-recommended tips for keeping your dog safe and (relatively) stress-free this Fourth of July holiday.

Tips to help your dog's stress on the Fourth of July The best way to protect your dog is to keep them at home unless you're absolutely certain he's OK around fireworks, as even the calmest dogs can sometimes panic when they hear or see those big bangs. Here's how to make your home a dog-friendly space: Plan extra exercise. According to Dr. Hohenhaus, it's a good idea to plan extra exercise for your dog during the day on July 4th. "This is so she's tired and will want to hit the sack early," Dr. Hohenhaus said, which can make your pup less likely to react during the evening's celebrations. Provide a safe and familiar environment for sleeping. "The safest place is his crate," Dr. Hohenhaus said. To try to filter out the sounds outside, it's a good idea to close the windows — and don't forget to close the curtains too to keep out flashes of light, which can also startle your pup. Provide some background noise — like a TV, radio or air conditioner — to drown out the booming fireworks. Calming products are worth a try. According to Dr. Hohenhaus, using essential oils can help destress your dog. "Rub lavender oil on your dog's ear flaps or use one of the pheromone products designed to mimic the comfort signals a mother dog sends to her puppies," Dr. Hohenhaus said.



You can also get a weighted anxiety jacket — like a Thundershirt — for your dog. These hug your dog in all the right places, reducing stress and calming their nerves. You can also try a calming chew to help your dog. These help with anxiety and calming your dog down during stressful moments — like fireworks. Consider desensitization of your dog. If you have enough time, you can try desensitizing your dog by playing a recording of firework noises while doing something fun with them, so they learn to associate the noises with good things.

“The volume is gradually increased while your dog becomes used to the noise,” Dr. Hohenhaus said. “If you need help with this endeavor, you should consider a consultation with a veterinary behavior specialist. This project requires time, and you have plenty of time to start now for next year.”