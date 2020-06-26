Here’s How To Keep Your Cat Calm On The Fourth Of July
Because cats and fireworks don't mix.
The Fourth of July can be super stressful for cats — not only do most cats hate the sound of booming fireworks, but if you’re hosting a big BBQ bash, many can get stressed out by all the people coming in and out of their house.
It's important to be prepared, so here are some tips for keeping your cat calm this Fourth of July.
Keep her inside
If your cat is an indoor/outdoor cat, keep her inside on the Fourth. The sound of fireworks can make even the calmest cats dart in a panic, and it’s best to avoid any risk of them getting lost outside.
Provide a safe hiding place
Make your cat a hiding place indoors where she can retreat and feel safe. Show her where it is beforehand so that she can get accustomed to it.
It’s also helpful to filter any loud sounds as much as you can. “Close the windows and drapes to keep out both noises and flashes of light,” Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City, told The Dodo. “Provide some background noise — the TV, radio or air conditioner — to drown out the booming fireworks.”
Get her an anxiety-reducing ThunderShirt
You can get a weighted anxiety jacket — like a ThunderShirt — for your cat. These hug your cat in all the right places, reducing stress and calming their nerves.
You can try this one:
Buy ThunderShirt Classic Cat Anxiety Jacket on Amazon for $39.61+
Extra precautions
While taking all of these steps can help ease your cat’s anxiety this July, it’s always good to be prepared just in case the worst happens and they do run away. Dr. Hohenhaus suggests taking some extra steps so you’re prepared to jump into action if your cat goes missing.
- Make sure that your cat is microchipped and registered with up-to-date contact information
- Make sure your cat’s tags are up-to-date
- Be sure you have a recent photo of your cat in case you need to make a lost pet poster
If you still have reason to worry, or if your cat has serious anxiety or a history of panicking around fireworks, Dr. Hohenhaus recommends seeing your veterinarian to discuss using a tranquilizer on the Fourth of July.
With the above recommendations, hopefully you and your cat can have a calm and stress-free Fourth of July