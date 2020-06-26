5 min read Here’s How To Keep Your Cat Calm On The Fourth Of July Because cats and fireworks don't mix.

The Fourth of July can be super stressful for cats — not only do most cats hate the sound of booming fireworks, but if you're hosting a big BBQ bash, many can get stressed out by all the people coming in and out of their house. It's important to be prepared, so here are some tips for keeping your cat calm this Fourth of July.

Keep her inside If your cat is an indoor/outdoor cat, keep her inside on the Fourth. The sound of fireworks can make even the calmest cats dart in a panic, and it’s best to avoid any risk of them getting lost outside. Provide a safe hiding place Make your cat a hiding place indoors where she can retreat and feel safe. Show her where it is beforehand so that she can get accustomed to it. It’s also helpful to filter any loud sounds as much as you can. “Close the windows and drapes to keep out both noises and flashes of light,” Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Center in New York City, told The Dodo. “Provide some background noise — the TV, radio or air conditioner — to drown out the booming fireworks.”