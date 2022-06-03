How To Bike With Your Dog, According To An Expert

If you love riding bikes, you might want to take your pup with you to get some exercise together.

But before you do, you’ll actually have to teach your dog how to bike with you safely so he doesn’t end up pulling you off the road the first time he sees a squirrel.

We spoke to Julie Burgess, a certified dog trainer for Senior Tail Waggers, to find out how to bike with your dog.

How to teach your dog to run with a bike

When biking with your dog, he’ll be running alongside you attached to a leash while you’re on the bike. This likely isn’t something your dog’s used to, so you probably won’t be able to bike with him right away — you’ll have to train him.

Here are some tips from Burgess for how to teach your dog to run alongside you while you ride a bike:

Before you even ride your bike with your pup, walk next to the bike with your dog on a leash, and give him treats when he walks next to you or makes eye contact. If he pulls, stop walking and call him back to you to practice a sit before starting again. “Practice this until you’re confident your dog walks without pulling because this can be extremely dangerous when you’re riding,” Burgess told The Dodo. You can start off by walking him in your house with the leash so he doesn’t get distracted by things going on around him. Then when he learns that, take him outside, and you can start practicing with the bike.

Once your dog’s OK walking next to your bike without pulling, “hop on your bike with your dog attached to a leash and ride a short distance,” Burgess said. Keep riding for only short periods of time until your dog gets used to running next to you.

When your dog gets comfortable riding with you, you can start riding longer distances, and you can try using a hands-free leash. You can also buy a bike leash attachment, like this, which prevents the leash from getting tangled in your bike’s wheels.

How to bike with your dog safely

Try these tips from Burgess to safely bike with your dog:

Before you start to bike with your dog, he should know certain training cues so you can let him know when to stop running or turn around. Burgess recommends teaching your dog the cues come, turn, watch me, stop and slow down.

You should only take your dog biking if he’s used to exercising a lot. “Ensure that your dog is in good physical condition because it must trot or run to keep up with you,” Burgess said. Some dogs, like small dogs or short-nosed breeds, may not be good biking companions. Dogs who are overweight or who have joint problems won’t be able to run alongside you either.

Gradually get your dog used to the bike with positive reinforcement. “Some dogs may be afraid of bikes because they move differently,” Burgess said. “Introduce your bike slowly and use lots of encouragement, praise and treats.”

Don’t take your dog biking when it’s too hot out because dogs can get easily overheated. “Keep the outside temperature in mind,” Burgess said. “A sunny, 75 degree [Fahrenheit] day means the asphalt can reach 125 degrees, which is too hot for your dog’s paws. A good rule of thumb is to place the back of your hand on the asphalt and leave it for five to seven seconds. If you can’t, the asphalt is too hot for your dog’s paws, too.”

What is bikejoring?

If your dog loves running and he’s become an expert at biking with you, you might want to try bikejoring.

Bikejoring is when your dog pulls your bike by running in front of it, similar to mushing when dogs pull a sled. It’s typically done on trails with mountain bikes, and you can even enter into competitive bikejoring races.

Dogs who were originally sled dogs, like huskies, are particularly great for bikejoring, and other active breeds tend to be awesome bikejoring companions, too. You shouldn’t bikejor with puppies, though, (since they’re still growing) or with senior dogs who have joint problems. And small dogs might not be a good fit, either, because their tiny legs could be too short to keep up, and they may not be big enough to pull you.

Before you start bikejoring, you’ll have to train your pup to run in front of your bike and pull it without getting distracted or weaving around (so he doesn’t pull you all over the place).

You’ll also need to get the right equipment, like a joring harness and a hands-free belt to attach it to. You might want a leash attachment to keep your dog’s leash straight in front of you and prevent it from getting caught in your bike’s wheels.

Follow these tips to learn how to bike with your dog, and you might even be bikejoring before you know it.

