What To Know About Giving Your Cat A Bath

Grooming is important to keep your cat fresh and clean, and while most cats are amazing at self-grooming, there are some instances where you might need to actually give your cat a bath.

“In most instances, cats don’t truly need baths,” Dr. Natalie Marks, a veterinarian at Blum Animal Hospital in Chicago and Royal Canin partner, told The Dodo. “They have barbed tongues and are usually fastidious groomers and they take care of their coats incredibly well.”

However, there are some medical reasons (like skin issues or limited mobility) that might mean your cat needs medicated baths or some help staying clean. Of course, it’s also good to know how to bathe your cat in case they ever sit in the kitchen sink without realizing it’s full of last night’s lasagna.

Just so you’re prepared when the time comes, here are some tips to make the experience as stress-free as possible — for both you and your cat.

1. Wash your cat in her preferred location

According to Dr. Marks, you don’t have to wash your cat in a bathtub if somewhere else will be more comfortable for her. “Some cats are more tolerant of the shower with a flexible nozzle for more control, while other cats prefer being in the kitchen sink where warm water is gently poured on them from a cup,” Dr. Marks said.

This’ll probably take a few tries, but figuring out where your cat’s the most comfortable will make future baths much easier.

2. Use lukewarm water with a gentle pressure

“Make sure the temperature is at the same lukewarm level comparable to bathing a baby,” Dr. Marks recommends. “You can check on the back of your wrist or even with a thermometer.”

As for the water pressure, gentle running water is best — preferably away from your cat’s face.

3. Use calming sprays

Dr. Marks suggested spraying calming compounds around the bath and towel you’ll be using to create a more relaxed environment.