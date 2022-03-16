Making sure your dog gets all his shots is a super important part of being a pet parent since it’s crucial for keeping your BFF safe and healthy.

But how often should he be getting these shots?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, a veterinarian at SeniorTailWaggers.com, to find out which shots your dog needs and how frequently he should be getting them.

What vaccines do dogs need?

The shots that all dogs need are known as core vaccines.

“All dogs should receive the core vaccines unless there is a medical contraindication,” Dr. Whittenburg told The Dodo. “These include the combination canine distemper, adenovirus, parvovirus vaccine and rabies.”

The reason these shots are necessary (the rabies vaccine is even required by law) is because they protect your pup from highly contagious and often fatal diseases.

“Vaccines have done a fantastic job of controlling infectious diseases in dogs,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Many common viral infections that used to cause a multitude of deaths are now rare because of effective vaccines.”

There are also non-core vaccines that some dogs may need but others won’t, depending on where they live and what their lifestyles are like.

“For dogs with lifestyles that put them at higher risk of certain diseases, including hunting dogs, and those that may be groomed, boarded or allowed to play in dog daycare situations, other non-core vaccines may be prudent,” Dr. Whittenburg said.

Non-core vaccines include:

Bordetella vaccine

Parainfluenza vaccine

Leptospira vaccine

Lyme vaccine

Rattlesnake vaccine

How often do dogs need shots?

When getting vaccinated, your dog will first need his initial doses when he’s young. (You can still vaccinate adult dogs who never received their shots as puppies, but getting your dog vaccinated when he’s little means he’ll be protected as early as possible.)

“Puppies need to receive their first vaccinations between 6–8 weeks of age,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Dogs require vaccination as puppies (the initial series) and then, depending on the product used and local laws, yearly to every three years as adults.”

So after your dog receives the initial doses of his vaccines, he’ll need to get booster shots every one to three years to keep him safe as his protection fades over time.

Sometimes he might even need them more frequently than that, depending on the brand of vaccine he received and his risk of contracting the disease you’re protecting him against.

So while there’s no universal puppy vaccination schedule, you can chat with your vet to find out which shots your dog needs, when he’s eligible for them and how long before he needs another dose.

“Every dog is different, and I recommend working with your veterinarian to determine which vaccines your dog needs and how often,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Regional prevalence of certain diseases as well as the dog's lifestyle should be considered.”

How much are dog shots?

The cost of your dogs’ shots are going to vary depending on which shots he’s getting and where they’re being administered.

“The average cost for the puppy series ranges from $100 to $300 and is highly location dependent,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Adult dog visits with core vaccines average from $100 to $500, dependent on location as well as services included in the annual exam.”

For example, if you get your dog vaccinated at a vet’s office, you should expect some additional costs since you aren’t just paying for the vaccines on their own.

“Some veterinarians charge a small price for each vaccine and add a fee for the exam (required by law),” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Other clinics will bundle the exam and vaccines as well as other prevention screenings, such as fecal parasite testing and heartworm tests, into packages.”

You can also look into low-cost or even free vaccine clinics in your area.

So, after your dog’s initial vaccine doses, he shouldn’t need to get his shots super often. But don’t just assume that — always double check with your vet to make sure you’re keeping your pup as protected as possible from these serious diseases.