How often do cats need vaccines?

Staying on top of your cat’s vaccines is super important. But how often does he need those crucial shots?

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Debra Eldredge, a veterinarian with Senior Tail Waggers, to find out just how frequently your cat needs his vaccines.

What vaccines do cats need?

The vaccines that all cats need are called core vaccines. These are:

FVRCP vaccine

FeLV vaccine

Rabies vaccine

The FVRCP vaccine is a combination vaccine that protects your cat against three different illnesses:

Feline herpes virus (FHV) — aka feline viral rhinotracheitis, which is what the “FVR” stands for

Feline calicivirus (FCV) — this is what the “C” stands for

Feline panleukopenia (FPV) — this is what the “P” stands for

All three of these diseases are super serious and contagious, which is why the vaccine for them is considered core.

Feline herpes virus and feline calicivirus can cause major respiratory issues for your cat.

“They can cause ocular signs and oral ulcers as well as respiratory signs and are more serious in kittens and in cats with immune problems or chronic health problems,” Dr. Eldredge told The Dodo. “Pneumonia can be life-threatening. Some cats will have chronic oral and ocular problems after infection.”

Feline panleukopenia can be fatal, which is why it’s so important to get your cat vaccinated.

“This virus causes gastrointestinal signs and has a high mortality rate,” Dr. Eldredge said.

FeLV vaccine

The FeLV vaccine protects your cat against feline leukemia.

“Feline leukemia virus lowers immunity to infections and can be associated with some feline cancer, such as lymphoma,” Dr. Eldredge said. “This is not as contagious as the others but can be fatal.”

Rabies vaccine

Rabies is such a serious disease that the vaccine is legally required in the U.S.

“Rabies is a fatal disease with neurologic signs – either aggression or paralytic ‘dumb’ form,” Dr. Eldredge said. “It is a zoonotic disease (can be transferred to humans) and is fatal in people as well.”

The paralytic (or “dumb”) form of rabies can cause paralyzation in your cat’s throat and jaw muscles and can spread throughout his body.

How often do cats need vaccines?

Cats first start their initial vaccinations at 8 weeks old — although kittens can get the FVRCP vaccine as early as 6 weeks old, according to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).

“Many owners choose to stagger vaccines so their kittens don’t get FELV and the combo shot at the same time,” Dr. Eldredge said.

Regardless of whether you decide to get your cat’s first shots staggered or at the same time, he’ll need to receive a few doses before his initial vaccination is complete.

According to Dr. Eldredge, your cat will need additional vaccine doses every three to four weeks until he’s 16 to 20 weeks old.

Cat booster shots

After that, your cat will still need to receive booster shots for each type of vaccine he receives throughout his life to stay protected.

“It is possible your cat will lose her immunity to the disease(s) covered by the vaccine,” Dr. Eldredge said.

How often your cat needs booster shots will depend on the type and brand of vaccine your cat receives. Most cats will get booster shots every one to three years. You can talk with your vet to find out your cat’s recommended vaccine schedule.

Knowing how often your cat needs his vaccines is super important because staying up to date with those shots will keep him fully protected from those serious diseases.

