Here’s How Much Water Your Puppy Should Drink, According To A Vet

How much should my puppy drink? According to Dr. Bourjaily, there’s no exact amount of water that every puppy should drink because each puppy’s different. “The amount their body needs to stay healthy will vary depending on their size, the temperature, the amount of exercise they’re doing, how much liquid they’re taking in via other means (e.g., eating wet food instead of kibble or treats with high water content, such as chunks of cucumber or watermelon), and any medical conditions, amongst other things,” Dr. Bourjaily told The Dodo. A good rule of thumb, though, is to give your puppy approximately 1 ounce of water per pound of body weight per day. So if you have a 10-pound puppy, for example, he should drink a little more than 1 cup of water each day. “Instead of focusing on the exact amount of water your puppy is taking in, watch out for any signs of dehydration and any significant changes to their drinking habits,” Dr. Bourjaily said. “You should also always make sure they have plenty of fresh water available, and wash their drinking bowl with soap and hot water daily to avoid bacteria growth.” Try these dog bowls from Amazon for $16.49

How much water should a puppy drink during potty training? You can let your puppy drink throughout the day, but take his water away before he goes to bed so he won’t have to go to the bathroom as much at night. “You should allow your puppy to drink freely during the day, but you may wish to remove their drinking bowl around two to three hours before bedtime to help reduce their need for bathroom breaks overnight,” Dr. Bourjaily said. Try to remove his water around the same time each night to create a routine, just like you feed him at around the same times each day. Also keep in mind that until your puppy’s old enough to control his bladder (around 9 months), he’ll probably have to go to the bathroom within 10–30 minutes after drinking water, so if he’s drinking all day long, you’ll be taking him out a lot.

How to tell if your puppy’s dehydrated If your puppy’s not drinking enough water, he could get dehydrated. Symptoms of dehydration in dogs include: Panting

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Dry nose

Dry, sticky gums

Pale gums or bright red gums

Thick saliva

Loss of skin elasticity A good way to tell if your pup is dehydrated is to check for skin elasticity, which you can do by using the “skin tent” test. “Gently grasp a pinch of your pet’s skin between their shoulder blades, and pull it up slightly and then let it go,” Dr. Bourjaily said. “If your pet is well hydrated, the skin should quickly return to its normal position. In dehydrated animals, however, this response will be delayed, and the skin will stay in the 'tented' position for longer.” If you think your puppy’s dehydrated, try giving him small sips of water or ice cubes and call your vet. They might need to give him an IV to replenish his fluids.

Can a puppy drink too much water? While your pup should stay hydrated, there’s such a thing as too much water. It’s called water intoxication. “Most healthy dogs won’t drink too much water of their own accord,” Dr. Bourjaily said. “The biggest danger for water intoxication comes while dogs are swimming, particularly if they’re swimming after a ball, and they accidentally swallow large amounts of water.” Signs of water intoxication include: Loss of coordination

Lethargy

Nausea

Bloating

Drooling

Pale gums

Vomiting

Glazed eyes If you notice these signs in your pup, take him to the vet ASAP.