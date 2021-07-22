How Much Sleep Does A Dog Need?

Your camera roll is probably filled with tons of pictures of your dog asleep, snoring away.

And it might be because she spends more time sleeping than you do. (At least, that’s what it feels like.)

Your dog might have the sleep schedule of your dreams, but do you know how much sleep she actually needs?

To find out, The Dodo reached out to Dr. Stephanie Austin, a veterinarian at Bond Vet in New York City, for answers to some snooze-related questions.

Why do dogs fall asleep so fast?

Ever notice how fast your dog just falls into a deep sleep? Ever been jealous of it? Turns out, falling asleep quickly is just a natural (and super lucky) behavior for dogs.

“In the wild, it would have helped a dog’s ancestors to conserve energy for hunting,” Dr. Austin told The Dodo.

So basically whenever your dog has nothing else to do, you’ll probably find her dozing off into one of her many naps.

How many hours of sleep is normal for a dog?

According to Dr. Austin, 12 to 14 hours of sleep per day is normal for most adult dogs. She also mentioned that some factors, such as warm weather, boredom or increased exercise or playtime, might cause your dog to sleep even more than that.

“Puppies also tend to sleep more than adults (up to 20 hours),” Dr. Austin said. “A dog’s daily sleep is usually divided into many naps throughout the day, plus a longer sleep overnight.”

Do dogs sleep more as they get older?

According to Dr. Austin,

many senior dogs tend to sleep more than younger adults — just like older people.

“Although, if this happens suddenly or if there are any other changes, such as listlessness, changes in behavior or symptoms of illness or pain, it’s a good idea to schedule a vet visit to see if there’s an underlying medical condition causing the change in sleep patterns.”

Does my dog sleep too much?

There’s no hard and fast rule for the maximum number of hours a dog should sleep per day. “Instead, it’s best to know what’s normal for your individual dog and talk to your vet if their behavior and sleep pattern change,” Dr. Austin said.

Also, look at your dog’s behavior when she’s not sleeping. If she’s sleeping often but also playing, eating well and doing activities she enjoys, her sleeping pattern is probably normal.

“On the other hand, if a dog is sleeping a lot and also not eating well, not playing as much as they used to, acting grumpy or reclusive or otherwise not acting like their normal self, it’s best to schedule a vet visit,” Dr. Austin recommended.