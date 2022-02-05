How Much Should My Dog's Vet Visit Cost?

It’s so exciting to adopt a new dog that it’s super easy to forget about all the inevitable vet costs.

No matter the age, size, color or breed you have, she’ll definitely need to visit the vet at least once a year. So how much should you expect to spend?

Unfortunately, there’s no straight answer here. Your vet visit might cost well under $100, but depending on where you live and what your dog needs, it can be more expensive.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian in California, and Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, to learn more about just how much you’ll be spending at the vet.

How much does a general checkup cost?

The average price of an annual or biannual checkup for healthy dogs runs anywhere from $20 to $55. “This price may include an office fee and some minor blood work or parasitic tests,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

While these prices reflect how much a general checkup would be at a private veterinary office, there are other places where the fee is waived.

“Owners who have their pets examined at a low-cost clinic or shelter may not need to pay an examination fee,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

How much are vaccinations for dogs?

Vaccination costs will depend on what shots your dog is getting.

Core vaccines for dogs

The average cost of core vaccines can vary depending on the type of vaccine. Here are some general price ranges you can expect:

Adenovirus: $20 to $50

Distemper: $20 to $50

Hepatitis: $20 to $50

Parvovirus: $20 to $50

Rabies: $15 to $20

Non-core vaccines for dogs

According to Dr. Burch, there’s also a range on the average cost of non-core (aka not essential) vaccines for your dog. Here’s what you can expect:

Bordetella: $18 to $20

Canine influenza: $25 to $35

Leptospirosis: $20 to $25

Lyme: $20 to $40

How much is dental cleaning?

Dental cleanings will vary depending on the severity of the oral issue and if extractions need to be made or not.

The cost of dental cleaning includes pre-anesthetic bloodwork, anesthesia, anesthetic monitoring, dental X-rays, cleaning of the teeth above and below the gum line and polishing. The cost can run anywhere from $100 to $700.

This cost doesn’t include tooth extractions or any advanced treatments, however.

“Pets who have evidence of periodontal disease or tooth root abscesses will incur higher bills due to the need for tooth extractions or advanced treatments,” Dr. Burch said.

How much is it to spay or neuter a dog?

The cost of a spay or neuter for a dog can vary from $35 to $400. The lower cost is for a pet undergoing surgery at a low-cost spay/neuter hospital, while the higher estimation is with a general veterinarian.

“Low-cost spay/neuter hospitals will have additional funding, which helps to lower the cost to owners,” Dr. Burch said. “Many low-cost spay/neuter hospitals do not require pre-anesthetic bloodwork, complete anesthetic monitoring and charge additionally for pain control or E-collar.”

Keep in mind that large-breed dogs who are older than 1 to 1.5 years of age can incur a higher cost because they weigh more and have longer operation times.

It’s also good to note that spaying costs more than neutering because it’s a more difficult surgery.

A benefit of adopting a dog is that rescue pups will typically go home with you already fixed, so you don’t even have to worry about it.

How much does a heartworm test cost?

Heartworm test costs may be included in your dog’s annual exam, or they can be billed separately.

The average cost of a heartworm test is $30 to $50.

How much are fecal examinations?

Similar to the heartworm test, fecal examinations are sometimes included in an annual exam. If it’s not, a fecal examination for your dog can range anywhere from $10 to $45.

How much are emergency visits or surgeries?

Emergency visits and surgeries are where most pet parents see the biggest bills, with an average cost being from anywhere being $800 to $1,500.

For situations like these, having pet health insurance can help you not be hit so hard by large bills so you can focus more on getting your dog healthy rather than having to figure out how to pay in an emergency. Pet insurance typically pays you back 90 percent of your unexpected vet bills.

(If you're looking for pet insurance, you’ll want to check out Fetch by The Dodo because it's made by and for adoring pet parents, and because it's the most comprehensive coverage in the US and Canada, covering things that other providers don't or charge extra for.)

Factors that affect vet prices

The cost of veterinary care will vary greatly depending on geographical location, expertise and if your dog needs special care due to behavioral issues.

Location

Geographical location will cause cost variations that largely depend on the cost of living in that area.

“Generally, more rural areas are less expensive and urbanized areas will cost more,” Dr. Bonk said. “This is usually related to the equipment that a vet can use and afford and whether or not tests and procedures can be done in-house or if they have to be sent out.”

Expertise

Veterinarians who specialize in dentistry, surgery, internal medicine or orthopedics will have higher fees than general practice veterinarians.

“The higher costs are to compensate for the additional training these individuals have gone through,” Dr. Burch said.

Aggression

Pets who are aggressive or severely fearful might have an additional cost for pre-examination medication or sedation during the appointment.

“Pre-examination medication and sedation are used to keep your pet and veterinary staff safe,” Dr. Burch said.

Do vets negotiate prices?

It’s rare for a veterinarian to negotiate set prices. “Eighty percent of the cost associated with an examination, test or procedure is used to pay for equipment, materials and staffing, which does not include the salary for the veterinarian,” Dr. Burch said.

Additionally, many veterinary hospitals are corporate owned, so associate veterinarians, hospital managing veterinarians or hospital managers are unable to change prices on their own.

“Most vets don’t necessarily negotiate prices, but they will offer discounts for things like multiple animals, paying in full or scheduling further out,” Dr. Bonk said.

While there’s no exact price of what you’re going to pay at the vet, at least you know you’ll be getting paid back in couch snuggles and slobbery kisses.