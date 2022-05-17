How Much Food Should I Feed My Dog?

If your dog sits under your feet and begs every time you eat, you might wonder if you feed him enough.

So, how much food should you actually feed your dog?

We reached out to Dr. Dwight Alleyne, a veterinarian in Marietta, Georgia, and Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian with Hepper, to find out the ideal feeding schedule for your pup.

How much to feed a dog

There are a number of things to take into account when deciding how much food to feed your dog.

“Factors that you should consider when figuring out how much to feed include how active your dog is, how old your dog is, whether the food is canned or dry, whether your dog gets treats throughout the day and the caloric density of the food,” Dr. Alleyne told The Dodo.

Age — Dogs need different amounts of food at different stages of their lives. For example, puppies need a lot of calories since they’re still growing, while senior dogs need fewer calories because dogs’ metabolisms slow as they age.

Activity level — Dogs who get lots of exercise will burn more calories than dogs who are couch potatoes, so they may need to eat more.

Type of food — The type and brand of food you give your dog will help you determine how much to give him since wet food, dry food and different brands of foods have varying amounts of calories and nutrients.

Health — If your dog’s overweight or obese, he may need to eat less so he can lose weight (and he’ll probably need a special diet).

To get an idea of the right amount for your dog, take a look at the feeding chart on his dog food. There should be recommendations for how much to give him on the side of the bag or can.

“Feeding recommendations on dog food labels are a good place to start when trying to determine the right amount of food for your dog,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo. “However, they are recommendations only. You may need to adjust these amounts up or down depending on what your vet determines is best.”