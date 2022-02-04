How much is pet insurance?

It’s not uncommon for a pet to experience an unexpected emergency in their lifetime, but many owners don’t think about pet insurance until it’s too late.

Or sometimes, they just aren’t sure what pet insurance is, how it works or if it’s worth the monthly cost for you and your pets.

Though a few different factors go into deciding if pet insurance is worth it for you, in most cases it most certainly is.

So how much does it cost? And what’s covered?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and a veterinary consultant for FiveBarks, and Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinarian working with Hello Ralphie, to find out the costs of pet insurance.

What is pet insurance?

Pet insurance is a financial safeguard that’s in place to cover the cost of unexpected vet bills — similarly to how health insurance works for humans.

“It will pay out if your dog suddenly becomes unwell or injured,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo.

(If you’re in the market for a plan, you’ll want to check out Fetch by The Dodo since it's made by and for adoring pet parents, and because it's the most comprehensive coverage in the US and Canada, covering things that other providers don't or charge extra for.)

Benefits of pet insurance

There are a ton of benefits to having pet insurance, including the peace of mind in knowing you can afford your pet’s bills and get her the best treatment possible.

Curbs the cost of vet bills

When you have your pet insured, you can afford to get them the best care without stressing over money, which will give you peace of mind.

You can relax knowing that if your pet gets sick, you won’t have to worry about affording the bills on top of worrying about her getting better.

You can get your pet the best treatment

“When finding it hard to pay vet bills, owners may be forced to hold off on running certain tests, and their treatment options may be limited,” Dr. Simon said. “Good insurance provides the freedom to opt for the gold standard treatment and to afford the top specialists and facilities.”

Average cost of vet bills

On average, dogs accrue between $7,565 and $19,060 over their lifetime in vet bills, while cats accrue $9,150.

“Routine office visits alone cost $45 to $55 before vaccines, diagnostics and medications,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. “The cost of emergency care is much higher, with the average emergency visit costing owners $800 to $1,500 out of pocket.”

If your pet runs out into the street or eats a sock and needs surgery, your bill will increase substantially from there.

That’s where pet insurance coverage comes into play.

What does pet insurance cover?

The costs that your pet insurance will cover depends on your provider and the policy you purchase. ​​For example, some plans only cover accidents or illnesses, while more comprehensive plans may include exam fees.

Comprehensive policies are usually the most expensive and will include coverage for most health issues.

Not all comprehensive policies will break the bank, though. Fetch by The Dodo covers things like exam fees and virtual vet visits — and only costs about $25 per month for cats and $35 per month for dogs (though this will vary for every pet!).

You can also choose a lifetime policy (vs. a limited time policy), which will cover the cost of a health issue year in, year out as the dog ages.

“For example, a 3-year-old insured dog who develops diabetes will have the cost of all checkups, blood tests and their insulin covered as long as they live,” Dr. Simon said.

What doesn’t pet insurance cover?

Pet insurance doesn’t typically cover the cost of routine care, such as vaccines, parasite prevention or wellness checks.

And no pet insurance plans on the market cover preexisting conditions, so it’s a good idea to purchase pet insurance early, so you’re covered for any health issues that pop up as your pet ages.

“This means that oftentimes pet insurance will not pay off [if you’re buying it] for older pets,” Dr. Conrad said. “For most pet owners, however, having insurance can be lifesaving.”

How does pet insurance work?

Pet insurance works by reimbursing around 70 to 90 percent of the vet bill a few days after your vet visit once you pay a certain amount out of pocket (aka the deductible).

“Your insurance will kick in after your deductible is met and will cover you up to your annual limit, which is typically anywhere from $10,000 up to an unlimited amount,” Dr. Conrad said.

How much is pet insurance?

The cost of your insurance package will depend on several factors, including:

Where you live

Your pet’s age

Your pet’s breed

Any previous medical conditions

The type of coverage you want

Your provider

“Covering a neutered, mixed-breed dog is generally cheaper than an entire pedigree as they are prone to less health issues,” Dr. Simon said.

Also, large and giant dog breeds are often the most expensive to cover since their treatments cost more and they’re more prone to certain serious health conditions, like bloat and arthritis.

Many pet insurance policies don’t cover breed-specific conditions, so keep that in mind if your pet’s a purebred. (Fetch by The Dodo is one of the few pet insurance companies that cover breed-specific health issues!)

Pet insurance costs on average $575 per year for dogs and $350 per year for cats. “This breaks down to around [$30 to $40] per month,” Dr. Conrad said.

These costs can vary significantly depending on the factors above as well as which policy type you choose for your pet. Here are some common coverage types that are available:

Accident Only: This coverage includes all injuries caused by accidents, including everything from being hit by a car to ingesting toxic chemicals. “This policy does not cover injury-related diseases, such a leg fracture caused by bone cancer,” Dr. Conrad said. Though they’re the most limited, accident-only policies still cover a wide variety of emergency visits while typically costing owners less than $20 per month.

Accident and Illness: These policies cover everything but routine care and pre-existing conditions and usually come in around $30 to $40 per month. “98 percent of pet insurance users choose this policy,” Dr. Conrad said.

Wellness: This is typically an add-on to your accident and illness policy. This add-on will cover routine checkups, vaccines and even dental care in addition to everything covered by the other policies.

“In most cases, pet insurance is worth the cost; especially with breeds prone to health issues, like dachshunds, boxers, goldens and German shepherds,” Dr. Conrad said.

While pet insurance might seem like just another cost you don’t need, both you and your pet will be better off if you have this important health tool in place — and you’ll never have to worry about not being able to afford an emergency.