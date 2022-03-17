How Much Does It Cost To Neuter Or Spay A Cat?

Getting your cat spayed (or neutered) is one of the most important things you can do for her, her health and the overall cat population.

While it might be scary to think of your BFF going through surgery, there’s nothing like knowing you’ve done all you can to give your cat the best life possible.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jacob Hawthorne, a veterinarian and founder of Thank Your Vet Organization, to find out the average cost of getting your cat spayed or neutered.

Benefits of spaying or neutering your cat

Neutering or spaying your cat is a good idea for many reasons — the obvious one being that your cat can’t have kittens with a local neighbor cat. It can also benefit your cat in the following ways:

Reduced aggression

Reduced marking behavior

Low desire to roam the neighborhood

Lower risk of testicular or prostate cancer

Lower risk of ovarian and breast cancer

How much does it cost to spay a cat?

The cost to spay a female cat will typically be slightly more expensive compared to neutering a male cat. This is because there’s more work your veterinarian has to do to complete it since it’s a tad more invasive.

“The operation will typically cost $250–$500 depending on the age of your cat and your particular veterinarian office,” Dr. Hawthorne told The Dodo.

How much does it cost to neuter a cat?

The cost to neuter a male cat is usually slightly less expensive compared to a female cat. “The operation typically will cost anywhere from $200–$450,” Dr. Hawthorne said.

While general pet insurance doesn’t typically cover spaying or neutering, some wellness add-ons may depending on which company you use.

What affects how much it costs?

The price of neutering or spaying your cat can vary depending on:

Age

Breed

Size

Overall health

Invasiveness of the surgery

But according to Dr. Hawthorne, one of the largest impacting factors on price comes down to the individual office you go to. “Some offices will charge as little as $250, whereas others will charge over $500,” Dr. Hawthorne said. “The individual office has freedom to name their own prices.”

When to spay or neuter your cat

The exact time you spay or neuter your cat will depend on the growth and health of your cat, but the most common time is when cats are roughly 5 to 7 months of age.

“It is possible for adult cats to be spayed or neutered, but this may make the operation slightly more complicated depending on the health of your cat,” Dr. Hawthorne said.

Being a responsible cat owner means that you take the time to make the best choices for you, your cat and the community. If you have any questions about getting your cat spayed or neutered, be sure to contact your veterinarian.