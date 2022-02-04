How Much Does A Dog Cost Per Year?

Since basically half of the American population owns a pup, you might assume dogs are pretty affordable. But that’s just not the reality.

Between vet visits, bedding, vaccinations, food, toys, grooming and everything else a dog needs, the money you’ll be spending can add up fast.

So if you’re thinking about adopting a dog, you need to seriously consider exactly how much it’ll cost you per year and make sure you can afford to give a pup the life she deserves.

How much does it cost to own a dog?

While the exact cost of a dog varies depending on location, dog size and how *extra* of a dog parent you are, data company Statista estimates that a dog would set you back at least $1,201 per year.

That means the lifetime cost of a dog (living at least 13 years) could be almost $16,000.

Keep in mind that a dog will typically be more expensive the older she gets. This is because with age typically comes medical issues — some of which can cost you anywhere from $800 to $1,500 just for one emergency visit or surgery.

This is why investing in pet insurance early can help keep costs down the older your dog gets. (If you’re looking for pet insurance, you’ll want to check out Fetch by The Dodo since it's made by and for adoring pet parents, and because it's the most comprehensive coverage in the US and Canada, covering things that other providers don't or charge extra for.)

Breaking down the average cost of a dog

Now that you have a general idea of how much it would cost to own a dog over her lifespan, what exactly is all that money going towards?

For starters, the initial cost of adopting a dog will set you back a bit, but in most cases it’ll be less expensive than buying your dog from a breeder or a store.

Adopted dogs also typically go home with you already spayed or neutered, and they usually have their initial vaccinations already taken care of, which helps.

Here’s a break down of the average cost of a dog:

One-time expenses:

Adoption fee: $0–$750

Spay or neuter*: $0–$400

Microchip*: $0–$45

Adoption essentials (bed, crate, water bowls, leashes, dog tags, etc.): $50–$300

Total for one-time expenses: $50–$1,495

*Location of the procedure greatly affects pricing. While some rescues have this cost covered, there are also programs and clinics that do it for a fraction of the price of veterinary offices.

Annual expenses:

Food: $120–$900

Annual vet visit: $100–$300

Core vaccinations: $70–$80

Grooming*: $25–$1,400

Toys and other essentials: $35–$250

Pet insurance: $420–$600

Total for annual expenses: $770–$3,530

*Short-haired dogs who don’t need to be professionally groomed may just require a brush and some doggie shampoo, while long-haired dog breeds may require routine professional grooming.

Other expenses:

Dental cleaning: $100–$700

Emergency vet visits or surgeries: $800–$1,500

Should you get pet insurance?

While not a requirement, pet insurance is something that can help you if any emergencies arise — and pet insurance is particularly helpful when your dog gets a little older and needs more frequent medical treatment.

Emergency vet visits, medications and surgeries are typically the biggest bill you’d receive from a vet, and pet insurance can help cover those costs and ensure your dog gets the treatment she needs, when she needs it.

When you get pet insurance matters

Keep in mind that when you get pet insurance matters, since all policies exclude pre-existing conditions. So if your dog is diagnosed with cancer, for instance, and you decide to get a policy after she’s diagnosed, you probably won’t be able to get help for any testing or medications related to his condition.

While having a dog is one of the greatest joys in life, just make sure you’re going into it with your eyes (and bank account) wide open. Budget properly, and you should happily have a BFF for life.