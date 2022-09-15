Here’s How Much Benadryl To Give Your Dog

With your vet’s guidance, Benadryl’s drowsy side effect may help stop your dog from excessive scratching during an allergic reaction to a bug bite or vaccination. However, the amount of Benadryl you give your dog determines how successful it is. Veterinarian and pet health advocate Dr. Aliya McCullough explains how to serve your dog a safe amount of Benadryl.

How often can you give a dog Benadryl?

Always talk to your vet before introducing your dog to new medication. The amount of Benadryl you give your dog depends on your dog’s weight and health status.

Call your vet or poison control immediately if you think your dog got into Benadryl while you weren’t around. Having a pet emergency preparedness plan in place in case this ever happens can be helpful, too. Some quick steps to get you started are:

Write down the phone numbers for poison control, local 24-hour emergency pet hospitals and animal ambulances in your area.

Put together a pet emergency kit including latex gloves, an information card with your vet’s address and phone number and towels.

Practice for emergencies by familiarizing your pet with riding in the car.

Dog Benadryl dosage chart

Talk to your veterinarian about determining the right amount of Benadryl for your dog. High doses of Benadryl can cause dry mouth, difficulty urinating and constipation. If you think your dog is overdosing on Benadryl, contact poison control or get to your emergency animal clinic as soon as possible. These are the key signs that your dog had too much Benadryl: