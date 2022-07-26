How Long Will My Pug Live?

Pugs can make wonderful companion dogs and family pets (not to mention, they’re totally adorable). But there are a number of health problems common to these little bundles of energy.

If you’re looking to adopt a pug, you may be wondering: How long do pugs live? And are their health issues manageable in order for them to live healthy, normal lives?

We spoke to Dr. Nuala McDermott, a veterinarian at Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital (and a pug parent!), for more insight on a pug’s lifespan, the health issues common to the breed and what you can do to ensure your pug has a happy life.

How long do pugs live?

The average pug lifespan is between 10 and 14 years, according to Dr. McDermott.

Pug health issues

Unfortunately, pugs are prone to certain types of cancers and breathing issues.

“Cancer is the most common cause of death in older pugs, while younger pugs are prone to mast cell tumors and oral melanoma (essentially, skin cancer of the mouth),” Dr. McDermott told The Dodo.

Just like in humans, early detection is key.

“Unfortunately, there is no preventative for cancers in pugs, so diligent monitoring of skin growths will help catch cancers like mast cell tumors early, and good dental care will help identify any oral tumors that pugs are prone to,” Dr. McDermott said.

As for their breathing issues, many pugs can suffer from a disease called brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS). While researchers have long assumed the disease was caused by the breed’s shortened head and narrow nostrils, which obstructs their airflow, researchers in recent years have discovered a possible genetic component.

Regardless of why it occurs, treatment for BOAS requires surgery in most cases, and the good news is the procedure has a very high success rate.

Keeping your pug healthy

One thing a pug parent can do to reduce some of these health risks is to keep their pug at a lean body weight.

“Pugs love food, but they tend to pack on the pounds as they get older,” Dr. McDermott said. “It is up to their humans to monitor their weight and keep them active well into their senior years.”

Luckily, pugs love to play! Because of their size, you’ll want to find the right kind of toy that fits their small stature (and big personality). The best dog toys for pugs are safe and will stimulate them, like puzzle toys, balls, chew toys and squeakers.

Keeping pugs cool during the summer months is also essential to their well-being. There are a few ways to do that, according to Dr. McDermott:

Stay indoors as much as you can, especially on particularly hot days.

When outdoors, provide adequate shade for your pug.

Offer plenty of water.

Get a doggie pool (keeping water very low is key, as is careful monitoring).

A pug lifespan of 10 to 14 years is pretty amazing considering the health issues they’re prone to — and it’s all the more reason to give these adorable pups all the love and attention they deserve!

