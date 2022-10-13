How Long Will My Parrot Live?

Parrots as pets can make the best friends, especially because they can live for a pretty long time — so just how long do parrots live, exactly?

It actually depends! Different species of parrots have their own unique lifespans. In general, though, most parrots live for 10–50 years (yes, you read that right).

And keep in mind that how well you feed your parrot and the amount of exercise he gets will impact his lifespan — which is the case for any pet, really.

We reached out to Diana Ludwiczak, a certified New York wildlife rehabber and editor of Birdy Birdy Birdy, for more insight on parrot lifespans and what you can do to help your pet parrot live his best possible life.

How long do parrots live as pets?

There are over 350 known species of parrots in the world (pretty amazing, right?), but for the purposes of this post, we’re going to look at the lifespans of five of the most popular types of parrots you can have as a pet.

“The amount of years listed below are averages, as there are several factors that weigh in to parrot lifespans,” Ludwiczak told The Dodo. “It all depends on the individual bird's diet and lifestyle, and whether or not they encounter any health problems.”

Parakeets (6–12 years) — One of the most common types of parrots to keep as a pet, parakeets are a popular choice. “Compared to some of the larger and more demanding species, parakeets are much easier to care for and provide a great option for first-time bird owners,” Ludwiczak said. “Not only are parakeets generally very docile and quiet, making them a suitable choice if you live in an apartment or simply prefer a calmer household environment, but they also require much less space and food than many other birds.”

Cockatoos (20–80 years) — This lifespan range for pet cockatoos differs depending on the type of cockatoo. Here are the lifespan ranges for a few of the most common types of pet cockatoos: Moluccan cockatoo: typically have a lifespan of 70 years Sulphur-crested cockatoo: can live for more than 40 years Goffin's cockatoo: a generally shorter lifespan, around 25 years Cockatiel: tend to have a lifespan of up to 25 years

Cockatoos are super interesting birds who require a lot of time and commitment from their pet parents. Cockatoos are highly intelligent and need a lot of mental stimulation to keep them happy and healthy. They also tend to be very vocal, making lots of loud squawking noises throughout the day (take note, apartment dwellers and families with young children!).

Macaws (30–50 years) — The larger the macaw, the longer the life expectancy. Macaws need a lot of time dedicated to them to thrive. Toys that encourage their natural foraging instincts are ideal, such as shredding toys, puzzle feeders and brain games. “Providing enrichment activities helps ensure that your parrot is healthy and happy, and it can also promote the development of critical cognitive skills,” Ludwiczak said.

Cockatiels (20–25 years) — One of the cockatoo species, cockatiels make great pets. They are known to be gentle and affectionate, and don't require a lot of space. Cockatiels enjoy being touched and are very content to hang out with their human families.

African greys (45–65 years) — Some of the smartest parrots you'll find, the African grey thrives best with constant company. "[It's] worth noting if you travel a lot, this may not be the parrot for you," Ludwiczak said. "They say living with an African grey is like living with a toddler for the rest of your life!"

What do parrots eat?

A balanced diet is key to a long lifespan.

“Make sure your parrot is getting plenty of vegetables, fresh fruits, nuts and pellets,” Ludwiczak said. “Seeds should only be used as a treat or for training. You should also do some research into what the best food for your specific bird is, as different breeds have different dietary needs.”

If you have any questions about your parrot’s diet, it’s best to reach out to your exotic pet veterinarian for an explanation.

What do parrots need to live a healthy life?

Along with a balanced, healthy diet, parrots benefit from mental stimulation and exercise.

“Offer them lots of toys to play with, teach them new tricks, and play brain games with them,” Ludwiczak said. “Most parrots forage for food in the wild, so providing them with plenty of foraging opportunities will keep your bird healthy both mentality and physically.”

Parrots need a big enough cage so that they can flap their wings, which is a form of exercise for them. They’ll also want cage-free time!

“Getting them used to a leash is important so you can take them on adventures to keep their brain active,” Ludwiczak said.

While parrots make great pets, they’re a commitment of time and attention, especially for larger birds like the macaw. If you can give your parrot the time and energy needed for him to thrive throughout the day, get ready to welcome a new BFF into your home!