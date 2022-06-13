Parakeets are just the cutest, and you’re finally ready to enter pet parenthood. But there’s still one big question on your mind: How long do parakeets live?

We spoke with Victoria DiMeglio, a certified vet technician with TeleTails, to find out.

How long do parakeets live as pets?

According to DiMeglio, parakeets, on average, live anywhere from 5 to 15 years.

“The life span of each individual depends on many factors, including amount of genetic variation or inbreeding, size, presence or exposure to any diseases, diet and environment,” DiMeglio told The Dodo.

While these factors may impact how long a parakeet might live, any parakeet can live a long, happy life as long as you’re taking care of him properly.

“It is impossible to predict how long one bird might live compared to another; however, following recommended diets, providing safe and spacious environments, plenty of enrichment and annual visits to the vet will all increase the chances of a long, healthy life,” DiMeglio said.

How to take care of a parakeet

Part of taking care of your parakeet is bringing him to the vet every year to make sure his health is in tip-top shape.

But there are a few other things you need to keep in mind at home.

Food

Giving your parakeet the right food is essential for giving him a long, happy life.

“Serve them a good pelleted diet, complemented with fresh veggies and fruit,” DiMeglio said.

So when you’re shopping for parakeet food, look for one that has a variety of ingredients (in case your bird’s picky) but not a lot of artificial fillers.

Try this top-rated parakeet food from Amazon for $3.05+

Cage

Your parakeet’s cage is his home, so you want him to feel super comfy when he’s inside.

“Birds should have ample amount of space to fully stretch their wings in any direction, with multiple perches throughout the environment,” DiMeglio said. “Avoid the tendency to crowd the cage.”

Try this cage from Amazon for $49.99

Enrichment

Things like perches and toys are good sources of enrichment for your parakeet.

“Perches should allow the bird’s toes to wrap around ¾ of the diameter,” DiMeglio said. “The best perches are made out of natural wood — avoid cement/concrete perches as these can lead to foot and ankle problems.”

Try these natural wood perches from Amazon for $11.97

When it comes to toys, there isn’t one specific type that’s best for parakeets.

“Many individuals are afraid of new additions to their environment, so it might take some time before they are used to the new toy,” DiMeglio said.

According to DiMeglio, you should avoid any hanging huts or tents because your parakeet’s feet could get stuck, and this could end up injuring him.

Parakeets can live for a pretty long time, but no matter how much time you get to spend with your BFF, what’s most important is that he’s happy, healthy and showered with love.