How Long Will My Hamster Live?

Hamsters can make great family pets. They’re fun to watch and can be excellent companions for kids and adults alike. But you may be wondering — how long do hamsters live?

While there’s some variation depending on which species of hamster you have and how well he’s cared for, generally speaking, a hamster’s not technically considered a long-term pet.

We spoke with Molly Flynn, a small animal rescue expert with Magic Happens Rabbit Rescue, for some insight on how long a hamster typically lives, and how you can give him the best possible life while he’s in your care.

What is the average hamster life span?

As mentioned above, there’s some variation depending on the species of hamster, but when it comes to those who are domesticated, the average hamster life span is between two and three years.

“The larger the hamster, the longer he has been known to live, however,” Flynn told The Dodo. “The Syrian hamster (the largest of all hamster breeds) will likely live a little longer than dwarf hamster varieties, because they are smaller.”

Since hamsters live for such a short period of time, hamsters move through their life stages quickly. They're born blind and deaf with no fur, but reach sexual maturity at only about 4–6 weeks old. And any hamster who’s a year and a half old is considered elderly.

How long do hamsters live as pets?

A lot of this hinges on the hamster’s pet parent, according to Flynn.

“How long your hamster lives largely depends on what kind of care he receives,” Flynn said. “A proper habitat, food and veterinary care can go a long way in determining how long your hamster lives. Making sure the habitat is cleaned regularly is important, as well as monitoring food/water intake. Knowing what is 'normal' for your hamster helps so you can notice when they are not normal and get them to a vet sooner!”

Hamsters also benefit from a calm and relaxing existence. “It helps to keep their stress level low,” Flynn said. “This might mean keeping them in a quieter room where they can sleep comfortably during the day, and not disturb their sleep regularly. As hamster care improves, more hamsters are actually living longer!”

That’s good news for hamster lovers everywhere, who recognize what awesome pets these rodents can make … and a reminder to make every moment together count, no matter how much time you have.