How Long Will My Goldfish Live?

Searching for a small pet? A goldfish may be just the new friend you’re looking for. Goldfish are fun to watch, and with the proper knowledge of their health needs, can be a welcome new family member.

But you may be wondering — how long do goldfish live once you bring them home?

We spoke with Dr. Danielle Page, a veterinarian and founder of Animky, and Kaitlyn Tullio, a licensed veterinary technician with TeleTails, for more information on a goldfish’s life span and what you can do to help him live his best life.

How long do goldfish live on average?

As it turns out, quite a while!

“The average life span of a goldfish is 10 to 15 years, and in optimal conditions, they can live up to 20 years,” Dr. Page told The Dodo.

Pretty amazing, right? Keep in mind, though, that giving your goldfish the utmost care is an important key to his longevity.

“Most people think that goldfish are low-maintenance, but this is not true,” Tullio told The Dodo. “They have many needs that should be met in order to thrive.”

How to take care of a goldfish

If you want your goldfish to live a long and healthy life, there are three main things to consider: tank size, water quality and feeding a quality diet.

Tank size

“Goldfish are very active swimmers, so in order to thrive, they need a large tank or pond with plenty of room to swim around in,” Dr. Page said. “Fish that are housed in fish bowls or smaller tanks will generally have shorter lifespans than those kept in larger tanks or outdoor ponds.”

“The minimum size to start your goldfish in should be at least 75–100 gallons,” Tullio said. “Over time, you may need to get a larger tank depending on how much your fish grows.”

Goldfish also need places to hide in their tanks. Tullio noted, “Proper use of plants to provide places to hide will reduce stress, but please make sure that if you are using live plants that they are safe for them to be in the tank.”

Water quality

Water quality is also important as well-maintained water with ideal pH levels and temperature levels can promote longevity in goldfish.

“While goldfish don't necessarily have any strict temperature requirements, there are some adherences you should stick to,” Tullio said. “The temperature in your tank should never be above 73 degrees Fahrenheit as it can cause oxygen deprivation for your fish. Ideally, keep the tank between 65 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Water should also be kept free from toxins and bacteria that can cause health problems or infection. “A good-quality water filter can be recommended by an aquarium specialist,” Dr. Page said. “You’ll need the right sized filter for the tank or pond volume.”

What do goldfish eat?

Diet also plays an important role in determining your goldfish’s life span.

“Goldfish who are fed a high-quality diet rich in protein and nutrients are much more likely to live long, healthy lives than those given only over-processed pellets or flakes to eat,” Dr. Page said. “High-quality goldfish-specific fish food or pellets are just what you need.”

One thing to note about goldfish: They seem to have insatiable appetites, and you want to make sure not to overfeed them.

“You should only give them what they can consume in about two to five minutes,” Tullio said. “They are well-known to overeat, and when they overeat, they also produce more stool, which will soil the water in their tank more quickly.”

Also keep in mind that eating food at the water’s surface can actually be bad for your goldfish, so a bit of prep is required before sprinkling food into your goldfish’s tank.

“Goldfish are known as bottom-feeders, so if you pre-soak their food, it will sink to the bottom of the tank and they can eat it there,” Tullio said. “If the food sits at the top of the tank, they can ingest too much air, which can disrupt their equilibrium and cause them to begin swimming upside down.”

To pre-soak your fish’s food, add a small amount of water from the tank to his food and let it sit for a few minutes before adding it to the tank.

While a goldfish is not quite as low-maintenance a pet as you might think, with the proper care, this beautiful yet tiny animal will be an asset to your life for years to come.

