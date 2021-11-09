How Long After Heartworm Treatment Can My Dog Be Active?

Heartworm disease in dogs is no joke, and neither is the treatment for it.

It’s super involved, and if you don’t keep your dog inactive throughout the lengthy process, heartworm treatment can come with some potentially fatal complications. So, your pup won’t be able to be active for a while afterwards.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to find out when your dog can get back to his old self and how to ease him back into being active after his heartworm treatment.

What to expect after heartworm treatment



Heartworm treatment for dogs is long, painful and expensive, so you can expect your pup will need a lot of rest and relaxation after.

The process will include:

Blood work and other tests — to find out how serious the infection is

— to find out how serious the infection is Taking heartworm prevention medication — to target younger worms in his system

— to target younger worms in his system A series of steroids and antihistamines — to prevent inflammation

— to prevent inflammation Heartworm killer medication (aka melarsomine) — to kill adult heartworms

— to kill adult heartworms Hospitalization — to make sure your dog doesn’t have any complications after the melarsomine injections

Since the treatment involves killing the heartworms while they’re still in your dog’s body, it’s crucial to make sure he’s inactive during and after treatment — meaning no running, jumping and playing.

Slow, low-impact walks are the most strenuous activities your dog should be doing for the five to six months after his diagnosis.

That’s because any activity that’ll raise your dog’s heart rate will increase his blood flow, which can push dead heartworms’ bodies deeper into your dog’s lungs and cause life-threatening blockages.

How to keep a dog inactive during heartworm treatment



You might be wondering how you’re supposed to keep your dog so inactive during — and after — his heartworm treatment, especially if your dog always has a ton of energy during the day.

Dogs love running and playing, so a prescription sedative could be useful when it comes to chilling your dog out.

“Many veterinarians use trazodone, an anxiolytic medication that works well in most dogs,” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo. “Other veterinarians reach for acepromazine, which is a true sedative.”

Caring for a dog after heartworm treatment



Keeping him inactive is the main part of taking care of your dog at home after his heartworm treatment, so you’ll want to give him a comfy place to rest.

He’ll be spending so much time lounging around that a high-quality bed can really work wonders for his recovery.

We tested the Casper dog bed and the PetFusion Ultimate dog bed on our own pets, and they’d be perfect for the job.

Get the dog bed from Casper for $139+

Or the PetFusion Ultimate dog bed from Amazon for $69.95+

How long after heartworm treatment can a dog be active?



According to Dr. Marteney, your dog will have to wait about six months after his diagnosis before he can get back to all his favorite activities.

But once that time window’s up, your pup won’t be able to just jump right back into running and exercising the way he used to — you’re going to need to ease him into it.

“Slow, steady reintroduction of activity is always best,” Dr. Marteney said. “After such a long period of exercise restriction, it may take some time for a dog to regain its normal exercise tolerance level.”

Make sure you pay attention to how your dog is feeling after his first big day of typical activity, and adjust accordingly.

“Let them set their own pace,” Dr. Marteney said. “If they overdo it and seem significantly more tired or sore the following day, make sure to take it a bit easier the next time out.”

The bottom line is you’ll have to keep your dog super inactive for several months during and after his heartworm treatment, and luckily there are medications and comfy beds that’ll help you with that.

But before you know it, your pup will get the green light to run and play again — just make sure you follow his lead to get him back into his old routine.