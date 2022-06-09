If you’ve looked at your dog recently and noticed that he’s looking a bit more rotund than he was a few months ago, or, at the other end of the spectrum, maybe you’re starting to see his ribs, you may be wondering if he’s still at his ideal weight.

And then you might ask yourself, “How heavy should my dog be, anyway?”

Though getting your vet’s opinion is the best bet, there are a handful of things pet parents can look for to determine if their dog’s at a healthy weight.

We reached out to three vets who shared tips on how you can figure out if your dog’s at an average weight or if it’s time to take action to get him to where he needs to be.

What's an ideal dog weight?

Of course, an “ideal” dog weight depends on many different factors, including your dog’s breed, age, gender, activity levels and other health conditions. But there are a few different physical and visual ways you can determine if your dog’s at his ideal weight.

“Ideal-weight dogs will have their ribs easily palpated, [or examinable by touch], with minimal fat covering them,” Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian with Paramount Pet Health, told The Dodo. “When viewing your dog from above, a waist should be easily noted. The abdomen should be tucked while looking at your dog from the side.”

A visit to your vet’s office is the best way to know whether your dog’s at a good weight or needs to either put on or take off a few pounds.

How heavy should my dog be?

Although veterinarians like to weigh your dog when he gets into the office, they’re more likely to evaluate your dog’s overall physical status based on his body condition score, which is basically a dog weight chart and rating system.

“We tend to avoid specific numbers as all dogs are different,” Dr. Corinne Wigfall of SpiritDog Training told The Dodo. “Some have increased bone density or bigger frames than the standard breed type, so may not fit within the normal weight brackets recommended for that breed through no fault of their own.”

And that’s why using the body condition score is a much more accurate way to tell if your dog is at his ideal weight. “[The body condition score] takes an assessment of the covering of fat over the body, particularly the ribs, waist and hips.”

Dr. Wigfall explained that the score is graded on a 1 to 5 (or sometimes 1 to 9) scale by a veterinarian, but the chart can also be used by pet parents, too.

“As your dog gains or loses weight, they will move up and down this scale,” Dr. Wigfall said. “It's an easy-to-use scale that pet owners can apply themselves when trying to achieve weight loss in their dog.”

You can check out The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Body Condition Score info sheet right here.

How to tell if your dog's weight is healthy

By using the score chart, you’ll see that your dog is at a healthy weight if you can:

Feel your dog’s ribs — If you can see your dog’s ribs, your dog may be underweight. If you’re having a hard time feeling your dog’s ribs through layers of fat, then he’s likely overweight.

— If you can see your dog’s ribs, your dog may be underweight. If you’re having a hard time feeling your dog’s ribs through layers of fat, then he’s likely overweight. See your dog’s waist — “Ideally, you should be able to make out a slight ‘hourglass’ shape,” Dr. Jamie Richardson, head of veterinary medicine at Small Door Veterinary, told The Dodo. “Is your dog’s belly area (just behind the ribs) slightly narrower than the front legs, torso, hips and back legs? If so, this is a good sign.”

— “Ideally, you should be able to make out a slight ‘hourglass’ shape,” Dr. Jamie Richardson, head of veterinary medicine at Small Door Veterinary, told The Dodo. “Is your dog’s belly area (just behind the ribs) slightly narrower than the front legs, torso, hips and back legs? If so, this is a good sign.” See his abdominal tuck — If your pup’s belly tucks upward toward his tail when you view him from the side, then he’s at an ideal weight. “From the side view, you shouldn’t be able to see belly fat hanging down from your dog’s midsection,” Dr. Richardson said.

“The best way to keep track of your pet’s weight is to get them checked frequently at the veterinarian’s office,” Dr. Richardson continued. “Your vet will weigh your pet as part of their regular exams and can provide specific advice on how much they should weigh for their breed, body conformation and gender.”

How to help your dog lose or gain weight

If you evaluate your dog and notice that he is falling too low or too high on the body condition score scale, then it’s time to take action — but consult your vet before you begin a weight-gain or weight-loss regimen.

“Each dog has different needs depending on their breed, size, age, exercise level and health history,” Dr. Richardson said, which will all factor into a weight-loss or -gain program.

Weight-gain and weight-loss regimens share many of the same steps, and your vet can give you precise details and numbers based on your dog’s needs. To help your dog gain or lose weight, you first need to establish some ground rules.

Set a goal weight. Your vet can help you figure out where your dog needs to be based on his breed, gender, activity levels, age and more.

Your vet can help you figure out where your dog needs to be based on his breed, gender, activity levels, age and more. Feed him the right food and the right amount of food. Pet parents may not realize they are over- or under-feeding their pups at daily mealtimes. Your vet can tell you the exact amount of food you should be feeding your pup to help him lose, gain or maintain a healthy weight. Switching the amount of food he’s eating should be done slowly so as not to upset his stomach or shock his system.

Pet parents may not realize they are over- or under-feeding their pups at daily mealtimes. Your vet can tell you the exact amount of food you should be feeding your pup to help him lose, gain or maintain a healthy weight. Switching the amount of food he’s eating should be done slowly so as not to upset his stomach or shock his system. Limit and switch to healthier treats. “Treats should make up no more than 10 percent of your pet’s daily calorie intake to ensure they’re getting a well-balanced, nutritious diet,” Dr. Richardson said. “Feed healthy fruits and vegetables as treats rather than store-bought treats. Snacks like blueberries, strawberries and cucumber make perfect low-calorie treats.” And no table scraps!

“Treats should make up no more than 10 percent of your pet’s daily calorie intake to ensure they’re getting a well-balanced, nutritious diet,” Dr. Richardson said. “Feed healthy fruits and vegetables as treats rather than store-bought treats. Snacks like blueberries, strawberries and cucumber make perfect low-calorie treats.” And no table scraps! Increase or maintain regular exercise. Especially if he needs to lose weight. Daily walks, playtime, fetch and more fun activities are great for both you and your dog. Ask your vet how much exercise your dog needs based on his breed.

Especially if he needs to lose weight. Daily walks, playtime, fetch and more fun activities are great for both you and your dog. Ask your vet how much exercise your dog needs based on his breed. Join a weight-tracking program with your vet. “These involve monthly weight checks, diet plans and exercise goals,” Dr. Wigfall said. “They are usually free to attend.”

“These involve monthly weight checks, diet plans and exercise goals,” Dr. Wigfall said. “They are usually free to attend.” Keep track of your dog’s progress at home. “Weigh your pet once a month to track their weight-loss progress,” Dr. Burch said. “Your dog did not gain weight within a week, and it will not lose that weight within a month either. Slow and steady weight loss [and gain] will keep your pet healthy.”

If your dog’s weight loss has plateaued, then it’s time to do some more detective work.

“I recommend examining [by] your veterinarian and performing bloodwork on your dog,” Dr. Burch said. “Bloodwork will help determine if there is an underlying hormonal disease causing lack of weight loss,” like hypothyroidism (aka an underactive thyroid gland) and Cushing's disease (aka an overactive adrenal gland).

And if your dog’s unable to gain weight, then this could point to a really serious problem and should be checked by a vet immediately.

“Always rule out a medical reason for failing to gain weight, such as parasites (worms),” Dr. Wigfall said. “Especially in younger dogs, failing to gain weight can be a sign of serious internal disease, often congenital in nature, such as liver or heart malformations.”

With guidance from your vet and keeping an eye on how your dog looks, pet parents can help their pups maintain or get to a healthy weight.