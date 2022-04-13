How Fast Can Dogs Run?

If you’ve ever tried to catch up with your dog while he has the zoomies, you’ve probably realized it’s basically impossible. How fast can he actually run, anyway?

The Dodo spoke to Julie Burgess, a certified dog trainer for Senior Tail Waggers, to find out how fast a dog can run and what makes dogs so speedy.

How fast can a dog run on average?

The average sprinting speed a dog can run is around 15 to 20 mph for short distances, but how fast an individual dog can run depends on a few factors, such as breed, health and age.

“Some are made for speed, while others are not,” Burgess told The Dodo. “If your dog is healthy and at an appropriate weight, they’ll be able to run much faster than dogs who are sickly and overweight.”

For example, a healthy adult dog will be able to run much faster than a senior pup with arthritis.

Why can dogs run fast?

Dogs have certain characteristics that allow them to run fast.

“[They have] feet and [paw] pads that can grip the ground, nails for traction, and the ability to change direction quickly,” Burgess said.

Dogs also have flexible spines that stretch and contract to push them forward, letting them easily run, jump and pounce. Their skeletons evolved this way because dogs are descended from wolves, who had to chase after prey in the wild. According to a study, dogs who are closest to their wolf ancestors are more athletic than dogs who have been bred to be less similar.

Another feature of dogs’ skeletons that makes them great runners is the fact that they don’t have a collar bone, which means their shoulders aren’t connected to the rest of their body. This gives them more flexibility and greater stride length.

And unlike humans, dogs have tails. Their tails act as a counterbalance that helps them quickly change direction and keep their balance.

What’s the fastest dog breed?

Greyhounds are the fastest dog out there — way faster than any human.

“They have been clocked at speeds up to 45 mph — faster than some cheetahs!” Burgess said. “Their long legs and lean bodies give them a significant edge over all other breeds.”

Salukis come in a close second to greyhounds, as they can run up to 42 mph.

Some of the other fastest dog breeds include Afghan hounds, vizslas, whippets, dalmatians, Jack Russell terriers, Ibizan hounds, Doberman pinschers, Weimaraners, Borzoi, German pinschers, border collies and huskies.

Dogs who are fast usually have long, lean bodies and heads and long, muscular legs (basically exactly what a greyhound looks like).

Sighthounds, like the greyhound and whippet, have large hearts that provide increased blood flow and oxygen to their bodies, which makes them extremely athletic. They also have a special type of gait, called double suspension gait, that makes them super fast.

“This type of gallop maximizes a dog’s speed and distance when running,” Burgess said.

A double suspension gait is an asymmetrical gallop, whereby a dog has all four legs off the ground both when they’re extended and contracted, which is similar to how a cheetah runs.

What’s the slowest dog breed?

Not all dogs are super athletic — there are some pups who aren’t so fast.

“Other breeds like basset hounds and dachshunds have short, stubby legs and aren’t made for sprinting because of their long bodies and extremely short legs,” Burgess said.

Brachycephalic breeds, like pugs, bulldogs and French bulldogs, aren’t great runners either because their short noses make it hard for them to breathe.

What are the best long-distance-running dogs?

If you’re a big runner and want an exercise buddy, you might want a dog who’s a good long-distance runner.

“The breeds that excel at long-distance running [include] Labrador retrievers, German shorthaired pointers, vizslas, Belgian Malinois (many K9 units use these dogs) and border collies,” Burgess said.

How far can a dog run?

There’s no clear answer for how far a dog can run at one time, but for most dogs, it’s a shorter distance than what humans are capable of.

Because of this, when you’re running with your dog, you might not be able to go as far as you would alone. If you want to run with your dog, you should start off going short distances and see how your pup does.

“Assess your dog's ability to run as far as you can and make adjustments,” Burgess said.

Start off going only short distances to get your pup used to running.

“You should first try running with your dog on short distances and gradually increase the length of your runs,” Burgess said. “Make sure you monitor your dog for signs of fatigue, which could include lack of enthusiasm, running or walking behind [you], limping, or any other unusual behavior.”

Never force your dog to keep going if he’s slowing down or doesn’t want to go any further, since he can get hurt or develop negative associations with running (which means he might not want to go with you next time).

If you’re a long-distance runner and want to take your pup on a 5K with you, it can be possible as long as your dog’s healthy, active and likes to run. You can try a training program like this 5K dog training plan. Over six weeks, you’ll train your dog to gradually run all 3.1 miles with you.

So some dogs are super fast — and some not so much. But you can still have fun exercising with your pup even if he’s not an athlete by taking him on walks, playing fetch or using dog exercise equipment.

