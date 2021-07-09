Can My Indoor-Only Cat Get Fleas?

You might think that only cats who hang out outside can get fleas, but that’s not exactly true.

Indoor-only cats are also vulnerable to fleas, even if they never step one paw outside.

But how is that even possible?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian and advisor for Pet News Daily, to find out how cats get fleas, even if they never go outside.

How do outdoor cats get fleas?

If your cat is allowed outdoors, he can get fleas from tons of different places outside — especially moist and shady areas, like a leaf pile or those shrubs in the corner of your lawn.

Cats can also get fleas by coming into contact with other animals who have fleas. “Many different types of animals can have fleas on them, including dogs, cats, squirrels and raccoons,” Dr. Coates told The Dodo.

“Adult fleas prefer to stay on a warm host, but the eggs they lay are designed to fall off into the environment, where they hatch into larvae, then pupae and eventually into new adults that are eager to hop aboard the first animal, like your cat, that comes by,” Dr. Coates said.

How do indoor cats get fleas?

The idea that indoor cats can’t get fleas is totally untrue. Fleas are very determined, so there are plenty of ways they can reach cats who never go outside.

For one, fleas can hitch a ride on the other pets in your home who are allowed outside, like your dog.

Fleas can even latch onto your own clothing or hair for a free ride inside. So in some cases, your cat could be getting the fleas from you!

“Fleas can hitch a ride indoors on pets or people that go outside,” Dr. Coates said. “Once inside, they can easily set up an infestation in your home.”

Indoor cats can even get fleas by merely sitting near an open window, even if that window is screened in.

All it takes is one flea to cause an infestation on your cat or in your home. “Fleas are prolific breeders,” Dr. Coates said. “One adult female can lay up to 50 eggs per day and 2,000 fleas over her lifetime.”

So, even if your cat is indoors-only, you still need to make sure he is always up to date on his flea and tick preventative medication.

What to do if you notice fleas on your cat

According to Dr. Coates, if you see fleas on your cat, the best thing to do is to use a product that kills off existing fleas and prevents them from coming back.

“Cats with fleas should be treated with a safe and effective flea control product containing active ingredients that kill adult fleas and that sterilize flea eggs and prevent immature fleas from maturing into adults,” Dr. Coates said.

Try Frontline Plus topical flea and tick medication for $36.98

“Your veterinarian can help you pick the best product based on your cat’s age, health and lifestyle.”

And you don’t just need to treat your cat. Every dog or cat in the home will need to be treated as well, since it’s likely that they, too, have fleas.

You can also do some deep cleaning to get rid of any existing infestations and prevent them from coming back.

“Vacuum your carpets, floors and upholstery thoroughly and regularly to remove immature fleas,” Dr. Coates said. And “wash bedding in hot water.”

For a severe infestation, consider hiring a professional exterminator.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.