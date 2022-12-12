11 Toys For The Kid Who Loves Everything To Do With Horses
Perfect for the young horse lover 🐴
Most children grow up with a favorite animal, and for many, that animal is a horse. And for good reason, too — horses are pretty incredible creatures.
If you need a present for the young horse lover in your life, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a collection of horse toys for kids that encourage play and creativity. Whether it’s a present around the holidays or a birthday gift, these horse-themed toys will be a hit!
11 horse toys for kids that spark imaginative play
Schleich is known for their well-made horse toys, and this stable playset is an excellent example. With 44 pieces, this toy comes with everything you need to be the best farmhand ever — in addition to the barn, you’ll receive all the accessories, from two toy horses and a rider to drinking troughs, fencing and hay racks.
This classic rocker is so sweet! A nursery staple, this plush horse rocker from Pottery Barn Kids can be a toddler’s first introduction to horses. We love that you can get the rocker personalized as well (for an added cost), creating a true keepsake gift.
Combine their love of Barbie and horses with this Chelsea doll and pony set. This will make a great addition to their Barbie collection or a sweet introduction to the brand.
For the kid who loves to make art, this horse-themed stamp set is lots of fun! The set contains 10 stamps, five colored pencils and a two-color (washable) ink stamp pad.
Pretend to ride a horse in the Wild West on this classic ride-on stick horse. With two AA batteries (not included), the horse makes neighing and galloping sounds as your child uses their imagination to go on a horse ride. So fun!
This collectible horse set is perfect for the child who would love to play with horse toys and also build a collection of horses to keep on display. This mother and child are named Phantom and Misty, from the classic book “Misty of Chincoteague,” which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
A bouncy ride is guaranteed on this durable, inflatable horse made with heavy vinyl. Simple to inflate (pump sold separately), this toy is perfect for active play, and when you’re done, just deflate for easy storage. This toy comes in a set of two, so it’s perfect if you have more than one horse fan who needs a gift!
Can one ever have enough mini horses? We don’t think so! This Melissa & Doug set of eight horse toys comes in a sturdy (and pretty adorable) stable box for easy storage. We love that it comes with a handle so kids can play on the go!
For the child who loves to host tea parties, this sweet tea party set with a pretty horse design will be a hit! It comes with a teapot; four cups, saucers and plates; a serving tray; and carrying case for easy storage.
Take your pony for a walk with this adorable plush horse that comes with a remote control and 30-inch leash so you can make him neigh, shake his body and play nine child-friendly songs while you go for a walk together. Batteries required (and not included).
What’s not to love about this plush, 47-inch stuffed animal horse? He’ll be perfect to snuggle up with on the couch or at bedtime, especially if dreaming about horses is on the agenda!
Whatever the occasion, the special kid in your life will love one of these horse-themed toys. Happy shopping!