11 Toys For The Kid Who Loves Everything To Do With Horses

Perfect for the young horse lover 🐴

By Ellen Schmidt

Published on 12/12/2022 at 3:13 PM

Horse Toys For Kids

Most children grow up with a favorite animal, and for many, that animal is a horse. And for good reason, too — horses are pretty incredible creatures.

If you need a present for the young horse lover in your life, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a collection of horse toys for kids that encourage play and creativity. Whether it’s a present around the holidays or a birthday gift, these horse-themed toys will be a hit!

11 horse toys for kids that spark imaginative play

Pretend to be a horse trainer: Schleich Horse Club Playset (ages 5+)
Pretend to be a horse trainer: Schleich Horse Club Playset (ages 5+)
$100

Schleich is known for their well-made horse toys, and this stable playset is an excellent example. With 44 pieces, this toy comes with everything you need to be the best farmhand ever — in addition to the barn, you’ll receive all the accessories, from two toy horses and a rider to drinking troughs, fencing and hay racks. 

For the youngest horse fan: Musical Horse Plush Nursery Rocker (ages 1–5)
For the youngest horse fan: Musical Horse Plush Nursery Rocker (ages 1–5)
$229

This classic rocker is so sweet! A nursery staple, this plush horse rocker from Pottery Barn Kids can be a toddler’s first introduction to horses. We love that you can get the rocker personalized as well (for an added cost), creating a true keepsake gift. 

If they love Barbie: Barbie Club Chelsea Doll And Brown Pony (ages 3+)
If they love Barbie: Barbie Club Chelsea Doll And Brown Pony (ages 3+)
$17

Combine their love of Barbie and horses with this Chelsea doll and pony set. This will make a great addition to their Barbie collection or a sweet introduction to the brand. 

For the little artist: Melissa & Doug Wooden Stamp Activity Set (ages 4+)
For the little artist: Melissa & Doug Wooden Stamp Activity Set (ages 4+)
$12
$16

For the kid who loves to make art, this horse-themed stamp set is lots of fun! The set contains 10 stamps, five colored pencils and a two-color (washable) ink stamp pad. 

Use your imagination: HollyHOME Outdoor Stick Horse With Wood Wheels (ages 3–12)
Use your imagination: HollyHOME Outdoor Stick Horse With Wood Wheels (ages 3–12)
$38

Pretend to ride a horse in the Wild West on this classic ride-on stick horse. With two AA batteries (not included), the horse makes neighing and galloping sounds as your child uses their imagination to go on a horse ride. So fun!

The cutest mama and baby: Breyer Animal Creations Breyer Traditional 1:9 Scale Model Horse Set (ages 8+)
The cutest mama and baby: Breyer Animal Creations Breyer Traditional 1:9 Scale Model Horse Set (ages 8+)
$55

This collectible horse set is perfect for the child who would love to play with horse toys and also build a collection of horses to keep on display. This mother and child are named Phantom and Misty, from the classic book “Misty of Chincoteague,” which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Go for a ride: HearthSong Inflatable Horse Ride On Bouncer (ages 5+)
Go for a ride: HearthSong Inflatable Horse Ride On Bouncer (ages 5+)
$50

A bouncy ride is guaranteed on this durable, inflatable horse made with heavy vinyl. Simple to inflate (pump sold separately), this toy is perfect for active play, and when you’re done, just deflate for easy storage. This toy comes in a set of two, so it’s perfect if you have more than one horse fan who needs a gift!

Take these on the go: Melissa & Doug Take-Along Show-Horse Stable Play Set With Wooden Stable Box And 8 Toy Horses (ages 3+)
Take these on the go: Melissa & Doug Take-Along Show-Horse Stable Play Set With Wooden Stable Box And 8 Toy Horses (ages 3+)
$21
$38

Can one ever have enough mini horses? We don’t think so! This Melissa & Doug set of eight horse toys comes in a sturdy (and pretty adorable) stable box for easy storage. We love that it comes with a handle so kids can play on the go!

Perfect for tea time: Jewelkeeper 15-Piece Tea Party Set (ages 3+)
Perfect for tea time: Jewelkeeper 15-Piece Tea Party Set (ages 3+)
$28
$35

For the child who loves to host tea parties, this sweet tea party set with a pretty horse design will be a hit! It comes with a teapot; four cups, saucers and plates; a serving tray; and carrying case for easy storage.

A miniature pet horse: Haktoys Walk Along Horse With Remote Control Leash (ages 3+)
A miniature pet horse: Haktoys Walk Along Horse With Remote Control Leash (ages 3+)
$30
$40

Take your pony for a walk with this adorable plush horse that comes with a remote control and 30-inch leash so you can make him neigh, shake his body and play nine child-friendly songs while you go for a walk together. Batteries required (and not included). 

The best stuffed animal ever: Tezituor Giant Horse Stuffed Animal (ages 3+)
The best stuffed animal ever: Tezituor Giant Horse Stuffed Animal (ages 3+)
$61
$64

What’s not to love about this plush, 47-inch stuffed animal horse? He’ll be perfect to snuggle up with on the couch or at bedtime, especially if dreaming about horses is on the agenda!

Whatever the occasion, the special kid in your life will love one of these horse-themed toys. Happy shopping!

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Links are updated when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

The Best Picks For Your Horse BFF

The Best Picks For Your Horse BFF