30 Horse Quotes Every Equestrian Can Relate To

Equestrians and horse lovers know that there’s nothing more special than a bond with a loyal horse. And if you’ve been looking for the perfect quote to put that love into words, then you’ll undoubtedly find one on this list that encapsulates this relationship perfectly.

We found some of the best, most heartfelt (and sometimes funny!) quotes that describe the love between a horse and a caretaker, as well as how inspiring the independence of a horse can be for anyone.

Read through these horse quotes and try not to fall harder in love with your valiant steed or mare.

Horse quotes from authors and famous figures

These authors, speakers, poets and famous figures perfectly put the love of a horse into words.

“Horses make a landscape look beautiful.” — Alice Walker “Horse sense is the thing a horse has which keeps it from betting on people.” — W.C. Fields “Most horses don't walk backward voluntarily, because what they can't see doesn't exist.” — Terry Pratchett, “Soul Music” “From horses, we may learn not only about the horse itself but also about animals in general, indeed about ourselves and about life as a whole.” ― George Gaylord Simpson “‘I don't like people,’ said Velvet. ‘... I only like horses.’” — Enid Bagnold, “National Velvet” “A horse loves freedom, and the weariest old work horse will roll on the ground or break into a lumbering gallop when he is turned loose into the open.” — Gerald Rafferty "No hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle." — Winston Churchill “Horses change lives. They give out young people confidence and self-esteem. They provide peace and tranquility to troubled souls, they give us hope.” — Toni Robinson ​​"I can make a General in five minutes, but a good horse is hard to replace." — Abraham Lincoln “There is no secret so close as that between a rider and his horse.” — Robert Smith Surtees “There is much we can learn from a friend who happens to be a horse.” ― Aleksandra Layland, “Bind Not the Heart: A Windflower Saga Novella” “No philosophers so thoroughly comprehend us as dogs and horses.” — Herman Melville “Horses were never wrong. They always did what they did for a reason, and it was up to you to figure it out.” ― Jeannette Walls, “Half Broke Horses” "There's something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man." — Winston Churchill "A man on a horse is spiritually, as well as physically, bigger than a man on foot." — John Steinbeck “I can make a general in five minutes but a good horse is hard to replace."— Abraham Lincoln

Horse quotes from anonymous sources

Though these quotes are from anonymous sources, they’re still incredibly powerful and inspirational.

"A great horse will change your life. The truly special ones define it ..." “A good rider can hear his horse speak to him. A great rider can hear his horse whisper.” "I live in a house, but my home is in the stable." “Ask me to show you poetry in motion and I will show you a horse.” “He knows when you’re happy. He knows when you’re comfortable. He knows when you’re confident. And he always knows when you have treats.” "To ride on a horse is to fly without wings." “Riding never gets easier. You just get better.” “A dog may be man’s best friend … but the horse wrote history.” “A stubborn horse walks behind you, an impatient horse walks in front of you, but a noble companion walks beside you.” “The history of mankind is carried on the back of a horse.” “One who believes that he has mastered the art of horsemanship has not yet begun to understand the horse.” “The air of heaven is that which blows between a horse’s ears.” “Stay away from a horse long enough and you’ll start tapping your fingers to the beat of a trot.” “No heaven can heaven be, if my horse isn’t there to welcome me.”

All of these people have exactly the right idea about just how amazing horses can be — as well as just how impactful the relationships between horses and their riders are, too.

