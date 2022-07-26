50 Of The Best Horse Names For Your New Pet
Find the perfect name for your new horse 🐴
Horses are seriously amazing animals who can make fantastic companions for children and adults alike. Not only are horses highly intelligent with incredible memory skills — they’re also beautiful to look at and fun to ride!
Whether you have a flair for adventure on horseback or just enjoy watching your new horse grazing in his pasture at home, you’ll need to come up with some potential horse names for your new pet. A horse’s average life span is 25–30 years (and actually, the oldest horse ever lived to be 62 years old!), so this is a pretty important task.
We have got some fantastic horse name ideas to help get you started (if we do say so ourselves)!
25 female horse names
This roundup of best horse names for your new mare or filly will fit her personality and looks to a T. And here is one suggestion: Try calling out the names you like as you would if it belonged to your new horse and see how it sounds (and if you can imagine saying it over and over again over the years).
- Angel
- Beauty
- Bella
- Bonnie
- Bluebell
- Coco
- Dancer
- Flicka
- Goldie
- Haley
- Honey
- Lady
- Mabel
- Millie
- Misty
- Mocha
- Rosie
- Ruby
- Scarlett
- Snowball
- Stormy
- Strawberry
- Sugar
- Whisper
- Winnie
25 male horse names
From classic to straight off a Hollywood movie set, perhaps one of these horse names will be a fit for your new stallion? There are so many good ones, it’s hard to choose just one!
- Amigo
- Bandit
- Buddy
- Captain
- Charlie
- Cloud
- Copper
- Dash
- Flame
- Jack
- Kid
- Lucky
- Midnight
- Pepper
- Pie
- Ransom
- Rocky
- Silver
- Spirit
- Storm
- Teddy
- Thunder
- Trigger
- Winchester
- Whiskey
Giddy up, horse-loving friends. You are in for an adventure with your new majestic four-legged friend. Here’s to your new horse, whatever you decide to call him!