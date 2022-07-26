50 Of The Best Horse Names For Your New Pet

Horses are seriously amazing animals who can make fantastic companions for children and adults alike. Not only are horses highly intelligent with incredible memory skills — they’re also beautiful to look at and fun to ride!

Whether you have a flair for adventure on horseback or just enjoy watching your new horse grazing in his pasture at home, you’ll need to come up with some potential horse names for your new pet. A horse’s average life span is 25–30 years (and actually, the oldest horse ever lived to be 62 years old!), so this is a pretty important task.

We have got some fantastic horse name ideas to help get you started (if we do say so ourselves)!

25 female horse names

This roundup of best horse names for your new mare or filly will fit her personality and looks to a T. And here is one suggestion: Try calling out the names you like as you would if it belonged to your new horse and see how it sounds (and if you can imagine saying it over and over again over the years).