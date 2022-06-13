30 Horse Jokes To Tell Your Friends And Neigh-bors
You'll laugh so hard you'll go hoarse!
If you love horses as much as you love laughing, then you’ll get a kick out of these hilarious horse jokes!
You don’t have to be an equestrian to get a good chuckle from these jokes. From corny puns to silly quips, you now have a pocket full of horse jokes to pull out and make your friends laugh until their hooves stomp!
So if you’re in need of a belly laugh or two, read on and prepare to be very amused.
Goofy horse jokes
Here are a few horse jokes you can tell to make your friends laugh.
- Have you heard the story about the runaway horse? It’s a terrible tale of WHOA!
- Why do cowboys ride horses? Because they're too heavy to carry.
- Why did the horse get offended by his therapist? He asked, “Why the long face?”
- Where do horses go when they’re sick? The horse-pital.
- What do you call a horse who’s a world traveler? A globe-trotter.
- How much money does a bronco have? A buck.
- What’s black and white and eats like a horse? A zebra.
- Why won’t you ever find a horse using an Android phone? They prefer Apples.
- Why do most horses look so fit? Because they're on a stable diet.
- What kind of food do racehorses like to eat? Fast food.
- What did the horse say after she fell over? Help! I've fallen, and I can't giddy-up!
Hay and neigh puns
These silly puns will make your eyes roll!
- A horse walks into a bar. “Hey,” says the barman. “You read my mind,” says the horse.
- Why was the horse sneezing so badly? Hay fever.
- Why did the horse stay up all night studying for his test? He wanted to get a hay plus!
- Why did the horse cross the road? Someone shouted hay!
- What did the mare say to her foal? “Hay, it’s pasture bedtime!”
- What do you call a horse who’s not wearing a saddle? Neigh-ked!
- What’s the difference between a police horse and a regular horse? The police horse goes, “Neigh-naw-neigh-naw-neigh-naw!”
- Why did everyone think the horse had a bad attitude? She kept saying, “Neigh.”
- What do you call a horse who lives next door to you? Your neigh-bor.
More laugh-out-loud horse jokes
The fun doesn’t stop there! Check out these horse jokes, too.
- Why was the horse told to rein in her gossipping? Her friends didn’t want her to stirrup trouble!
- What did the doctor say when the horse said his throat was sore? “You’ll be OK. You’re just a little horse.”
- Why did the man stand behind the horse? He was hoping to get a kick out of it.
- What does it mean when you find a horseshoe on the ground? Some poor horse is walking around in socks.
- What sort of horses come out after dark? Night-mares.
- Why did the horse leave the door open? Because he did grow up in a barn!
- What do you give a sick horse? A cough stirrup.
- When does a horse talk? Whinny wants to!
- What's the hardest thing about learning to horseback ride? The ground.
- What kind of bread does a horse eat? Thoroughbred.
