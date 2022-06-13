30 Horse Jokes To Tell Your Friends And Neigh-bors

If you love horses as much as you love laughing, then you’ll get a kick out of these hilarious horse jokes!

You don’t have to be an equestrian to get a good chuckle from these jokes. From corny puns to silly quips, you now have a pocket full of horse jokes to pull out and make your friends laugh until their hooves stomp!

So if you’re in need of a belly laugh or two, read on and prepare to be very amused.

Goofy horse jokes

Here are a few horse jokes you can tell to make your friends laugh.

Have you heard the story about the runaway horse? It’s a terrible tale of WHOA! Why do cowboys ride horses? Because they're too heavy to carry. Why did the horse get offended by his therapist? He asked, “Why the long face?” Where do horses go when they’re sick? The horse-pital. What do you call a horse who’s a world traveler? A globe-trotter. How much money does a bronco have? A buck. What’s black and white and eats like a horse? A zebra. Why won’t you ever find a horse using an Android phone? They prefer Apples. Why do most horses look so fit? Because they're on a stable diet. What kind of food do racehorses like to eat? Fast food. What did the horse say after she fell over? Help! I've fallen, and I can't giddy-up!

Hay and neigh puns

These silly puns will make your eyes roll!

A horse walks into a bar. “Hey,” says the barman. “You read my mind,” says the horse. Why was the horse sneezing so badly? Hay fever. Why did the horse stay up all night studying for his test? He wanted to get a hay plus! Why did the horse cross the road? Someone shouted hay! What did the mare say to her foal? “Hay, it’s pasture bedtime!” What do you call a horse who’s not wearing a saddle? Neigh-ked! What’s the difference between a police horse and a regular horse? The police horse goes, “Neigh-naw-neigh-naw-neigh-naw!” Why did everyone think the horse had a bad attitude? She kept saying, “Neigh.” What do you call a horse who lives next door to you? Your neigh-bor.

More laugh-out-loud horse jokes

The fun doesn’t stop there! Check out these horse jokes, too.

Why was the horse told to rein in her gossipping? Her friends didn’t want her to stirrup trouble! What did the doctor say when the horse said his throat was sore? “You’ll be OK. You’re just a little horse.” Why did the man stand behind the horse? He was hoping to get a kick out of it. What does it mean when you find a horseshoe on the ground? Some poor horse is walking around in socks. ​​What sort of horses come out after dark? Night-mares. Why did the horse leave the door open? Because he did grow up in a barn! What do you give a sick horse? A cough stirrup. When does a horse talk? Whinny wants to! What's the hardest thing about learning to horseback ride? The ground. What kind of bread does a horse eat? Thoroughbred.

