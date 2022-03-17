Everything You Need To Know About Hookworms In Dogs
Hookworms can be super dangerous for your pup.
Finding out your dog has hookworms is never any fun, but it’s important to know what you’re up against.
The Dodo spoke with Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, a veterinarian with Senior Tail Waggers, to find out everything you need to know about hookworms in dogs.
JUMP TO: How do dogs get hookworms? | What are the symptoms of hookworms in dogs? | What’s the best hookworm treatment for dogs? | Can humans get hookworms from dogs? | How to prevent hookworms in dogs
What are hookworms in dogs?
Hookworms are intestinal parasites that can infect your dog.
“The adult parasites are white- to tan-colored, tube-shaped worms that possess hook-shaped mouthparts on one end that are used to attach themselves to the lining of the host's intestine,” Dr. Whittenburg told The Dodo.
Hookworms feed themselves by sucking your pup’s blood, which can cause major problems and can sometimes be fatal.
“Dogs with a hookworm infestation are at risk of becoming anemic (having too few red blood cells) because the parasites consume blood from the vessels in the wall of their intestines,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “If left untreated, hookworm anemia can be fatal, especially in young dogs and puppies.”
How do dogs get hookworms?
Dogs can get hookworms a bunch of different ways.
“Hookworm larvae (baby hookworms) may be swallowed, transmitted from the mother to the pups in the womb, transmitted in the lactating mother's milk, and, frighteningly, the larvae can pass directly into the dog through their skin,” Dr. Whittenburg said.
When a dog has hookworms, adult female parasites will lay eggs inside him, which he’ll pass through his poop. When the eggs hatch, the larvae will live in the soil where he pooped.
“These infective larvae live in the soil and wait for a host to infest,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “A dog becomes infested when they swallow hookworm larvae while chewing on objects outside, licking their paws, or consuming or smelling other dogs' feces. Infective larvae may also pass from the soil into the dog through their skin.”
So basically, if your dog’s playing in dirt that contains hookworm larvae because an infected dog pooped there, he’s at risk for a hookworm infection.
What are the symptoms of hookworms in dogs?
If your dog has hookworms, he might show symptoms like:
- Gastrointestinal upset
- Weight loss
- Pale mucous membranes
- Weakness
- Skin irritation
- Itching
- Anemia
But if your dog develops anemia from his hookworm infection — especially as a puppy — those symptoms can include:
- Weakness
- Poor coat health
- Slow growth
- Distended belly
Sometimes, dogs might show no symptoms at all of a hookworm infection, so it’s important to stay on top of having his poop tested regularly at the vet — at least every six months or so.
“In some dogs, hookworm infestation may go unnoticed for quite some time,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “This is one reason why regular fecal screening is so crucial for a dog's health.”
If your dog doesn’t show symptoms or have his poop screened regularly, you might not even know he has hookworms — and hookworms can be fatal if they go untreated.
What’s the best hookworm treatment for dogs?
There are two important parts to hookworm treatment for dogs: deworming medication for your pup and the decontamination of your home.
Hookworm medicine for dogs
“It is imperative that owners work with their veterinarian to ensure the dog completely clears the parasite,” Dr. Whittenburg said.
There are certain dewormer medicines — like fenbendazole and pyrantel pamoate — that will treat your dog’s hookworm. (But always check with your vet before starting your pup on any medication.)
Safe-Guard is a fenbendazole dewormer that’s designed to also treat roundworms, tapeworms and whipworms.
Try Safe-Guard for small breeds from Chewy for 5.99
Or get it for medium breeds from Chewy for $8.49
And for large breeds from Chewy for $14.49
Drontal Plus is a dewormer that contains pyrantel pamoate.
Get it for small breeds from Chewy for $6.99
Or for medium breeds from Chewy for $10.49
And for large breeds from Chewy for $18.86
“These medications only kill the adult hookworms that are living in the dog's intestinal tract,” Dr. Whittenburg said.
That’s why it’s super important to deworm your dog multiple times to fully clear the infection.
“Dogs with hookworms should be dewormed with an appropriate product when the infestation is diagnosed and again in 21 days,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “This will ensure that any newly developed adult hookworms that were still in the larval stage at the time of the first treatment are killed.”
Decontaminating your home
Decontaminating your home is super important if your dog has hookworms, since the larvae can live in a contaminated area for a while.
“The infested dog will have been shedding hundreds of eggs up until the time of treatment,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “After treatment, these eggs will become infective larvae that may easily re-infest the dog.”
You’ll have to be very thorough while cleaning your home and yard if you want to effectively decontaminate your environment.
“All of the dog's feces should be picked up from the yard at the time of the first administration of the dewormer,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Daily cleaning should become routine. After each treatment, the dog should be bathed to remove any larvae from the coat.”
While there’s no approved decontamination product that’ll eliminate hookworm larvae from your yard, disinfecting products like diluted bleach can really help since hookworms tend to thrive in warm, moist environments.
Can humans get hookworms from dogs?
Humans can get hookworms from dogs, mostly through infected larvae in the soil getting on their skin.
“The adult worms are not infectious, but the larvae that live in the soil contaminated with feces can pass into the bare skin of humans,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Hookworm larvae may also be inadvertently swallowed, and this is more common in children as they are more likely to put unwashed hands or contaminated objects into their mouths.”
Some humans won’t experience any symptoms if they have a hookworm infestation, but if they do, they’re typically similar to ones your dog would show.
“Just as with dogs, the most common symptoms are gastrointestinal pain and diarrhea, skin irritation from larvae, and anemia,” Dr. Whittenburg said.
How to prevent hookworms in dogs
Preventing your dog from getting hookworms in the first place is the best thing you can do for him.
“It is much easier to prevent hookworms than to treat them,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “This will not only keep the dog protected but also will avoid environmental contamination that may lead to the infestation of other dogs as well as humans.”
A dewormer is your best bet for preventing a hookworm infection in your dog (which is also what you’d use to treat the infection).
“Most heartworm preventative medications include a deworming medication that will prevent the infestation of dogs with hookworms,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Monthly oral preventatives work well but must be given regularly and on time. For busy owners, I recommend injectable products, which will protect the dog for an extended period, up to one whole year.”
Heartgard is an oral heartworm preventative that also keeps your pup safe from hookworms and roundworms.
Get it for dogs up to 25 pounds from Chewy for $42.99
Or for dogs 26 to 50 pounds from Chewy for $53.99
And for dogs 51 to 100 pounds from Chewy for $63.99
Now that you know all about hookworms in dogs, you know how to keep him from developing an infection in the first place and what to do if he does.
