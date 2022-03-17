Everything You Need To Know About Hookworms In Dogs

Dodo Shows Little But Fierce Pocket-Sized Kitten Grows Up To Be A Wild Woman

How do dogs get hookworms? Dogs can get hookworms a bunch of different ways. “Hookworm larvae (baby hookworms) may be swallowed, transmitted from the mother to the pups in the womb, transmitted in the lactating mother's milk, and, frighteningly, the larvae can pass directly into the dog through their skin,” Dr. Whittenburg said. When a dog has hookworms, adult female parasites will lay eggs inside him, which he’ll pass through his poop. When the eggs hatch, the larvae will live in the soil where he pooped. “These infective larvae live in the soil and wait for a host to infest,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “A dog becomes infested when they swallow hookworm larvae while chewing on objects outside, licking their paws, or consuming or smelling other dogs' feces. Infective larvae may also pass from the soil into the dog through their skin.” So basically, if your dog’s playing in dirt that contains hookworm larvae because an infected dog pooped there, he’s at risk for a hookworm infection.

What are the symptoms of hookworms in dogs? If your dog has hookworms, he might show symptoms like: Gastrointestinal upset

Weight loss

Pale mucous membranes

Weakness

Skin irritation

Itching

Anemia But if your dog develops anemia from his hookworm infection — especially as a puppy — those symptoms can include: Weakness

Poor coat health

Slow growth

Distended belly Sometimes, dogs might show no symptoms at all of a hookworm infection, so it’s important to stay on top of having his poop tested regularly at the vet — at least every six months or so. “In some dogs, hookworm infestation may go unnoticed for quite some time,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “This is one reason why regular fecal screening is so crucial for a dog's health.” If your dog doesn’t show symptoms or have his poop screened regularly, you might not even know he has hookworms — and hookworms can be fatal if they go untreated.

Can humans get hookworms from dogs? Humans can get hookworms from dogs, mostly through infected larvae in the soil getting on their skin. “The adult worms are not infectious, but the larvae that live in the soil contaminated with feces can pass into the bare skin of humans,” Dr. Whittenburg said. “Hookworm larvae may also be inadvertently swallowed, and this is more common in children as they are more likely to put unwashed hands or contaminated objects into their mouths.” Some humans won’t experience any symptoms if they have a hookworm infestation, but if they do, they’re typically similar to ones your dog would show. “Just as with dogs, the most common symptoms are gastrointestinal pain and diarrhea, skin irritation from larvae, and anemia,” Dr. Whittenburg said.