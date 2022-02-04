You might’ve heard of hookworms before, and that they can infect your cat, but how exactly does that work?

In healthy adult cats, hookworms typically won’t cause major problems — but it’ll be more of an issue if you have a young kitten or a cat who’s already sick. The good news is, though, that hookworms are a very treatable cat parasite.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out everything you need to know about hookworms in cats.

What are hookworms in cats?

Hookworms in cats are intestinal parasites that latch onto the walls of your pet’s gastrointestinal system with hook-shaped parts of their mouths (hence the name).

“Hookworms are a nematode parasite that will affect the small intestines of cats and other species,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “Hookworms will attach to the intestines with six sharp teeth and feed off the animal's blood.”

Healthy adult cats typically won’t lose a life-threatening amount of blood from a hookworm infection. But for kittens or cats with health issues, it can actually be a pretty serious problem.

“Hookworms can be fatal in kittens due to anemia caused by the parasites feeding off the individual's blood,” Dr. Burch said.

How do cats get hookworms?

Cats often get hookworms through infected soil.

First, an infected cat passes hookworm eggs through his poop. Then, those eggs hatch, become larvae and end up living in the ground where the infected cat pooped.

For your cat to get a hookworm infection, he has to swallow hookworm larvae. This can happen if your cat walks on larvae-infected soil and then licks his paws when he’s grooming.

Can humans get hookworms from cats?

Humans can get hookworms from cats, but in a slightly different way.

“​​Infections occur when bare skin contacts infective larva in contaminated soil or sand with dog or cat feces,” Dr. Burch said.

When humans step on hookworm-infected soil, they don’t then have to lick their feet or swallow the larvae in order to get infected. Instead, the larvae just make their way into a person’s feet and cause skin irritation.

The good news is that these larvae don’t end up growing into adult hookworms on humans and tend to stay on the skin in most cases.

What are hookworm symptoms in cats like?

You might not always be able to spot symptoms of hookworms in cats. “Hookworm symptoms are seen more in kittens, and adults tend to be asymptomatic,” Dr. Burch said.

But if your cat is showing symptoms of a hookworm infection, he might experience things like:

Weight loss

Black, tarry poop

Coughing

Lesions on his paws

Anemia

Lack of appetite

Diarrhea

Constipation

If your cat’s showing symptoms like these, call your vet to figure out what to do next.

Is there hookworm treatment for cats?

According to Dr. Burch, pyrantel or emodepside deworming medication works best at treating hookworm in cats.

Dr. Burch often prescribes Drontal or Profender to treat a cat’s hookworm infection. Drontal is an oral deworming medication for your cat to take. Profender is a topical deworming solution, which is available for cats in the following weight ranges:

What’s the best hookworm prevention for cats?

The best way to prevent your cat from getting a hookworm infection is to get him on a regular routine of deworming medication. “Recently adopted kittens need to be examined by a veterinarian as soon as possible to start deworming,” Dr. Burch said. “Kittens should be treated with deworming medication, such as pyrantel, at 2, 4, 6 and 8 weeks.”

Some flea and tick medications for cats, like Revolution Plus, can also control hookworm parasites.

And since hookworms are passed through cat poop — and the contaminated soil where the infected cat pooped — cleaning up after your pet is a crucial part of preventing a hookworm infection.

“[Keeping] a cat's environment clean with the removal of feces as soon as possible is necessary to reduce the risk of reinfection,” Dr. Burch said.

While hookworms may be easy to treat and harmless in most cases, getting your cat on deworming medication from a young age is the best way to make sure he never has to deal with an infection at all.