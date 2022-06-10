Is Homemade Dog Food Good For Your Pup?

Whether your dog’s struggling with health issues or simply not in love with his kibble, you might be wondering if you should actually make his meals yourself.

And while homemade dog food can definitely have its benefits, there are certain things you need to keep in mind if you want to approach this type of diet correctly and safely.

We spoke with Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and veterinary consultant for Five Barks, to find out everything you need to know about homemade dog food before you take a trip to the supermarket.

Benefits of homemade dog food

While homemade dog food might not be best for every dog, it does have some benefits.

Great ingredients

One of the biggest benefits to making your pup’s meals yourself is that you always know exactly what you’re feeding him.

“We know exactly what our pets are getting and that the ingredients will be fresh, good quality and highly digestible,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo.

They love the taste

If your dog’s always eyeing your meals, chances are he’s going to really enjoy homemade dinners.

“Some owners turn to homemade food over store-bought food as their dog prefers the taste and they will more willingly eat it,” Dr. Simon said. “This is especially common in small dogs who can be fussy and require less calories in general.”

Which pups benefit most from homemade dog food?

Homemade dog food can be particularly beneficial for pups with certain health issues or dietary restrictions.

“Homemade diets are most often recommended for dogs with specific health conditions such as liver shunts, food allergies and atopic dermatitis,” Dr. Simon said.

Homemade dog food vs. store-bought options

If you’re debating switching your dog from store-bought food to homemade meals, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons of both.

For example, while homemade food may have fresher, higher-quality ingredients than store-bought food, it might not contain all the nutrients your dog needs.

On the other hand, pretty much all the dog food you find in stores should follow the nutritional standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).

“The main reason for this is because store-bought dog foods are nutritionally complete and contain every micronutrient our pets need,” Dr. Simon said. “The owner can buy the food aimed at their dog’s size and age, as well as choosing the flavor they prefer.”

And if convenience is a priority, store-bought options are definitely easier to manage than homemade dog food.

“It is usually readily available and requires no preparation,” Dr. Simon said. “It is easy to store and lasts a long time when unopened.”

How to make homemade dog food

If you’re trying to figure out how to make homemade dog food, there are a few things you should know before diving into a recipe.

Know what nutrients your dog needs

If you’re making homemade food for your dog, you need to make it as nutritionally balanced and complete as possible, based on your pup’s needs.

“A dog’s nutrient requirements will change as they get older and depending on their lifestyle and any medical issues they develop,” Dr. Simon said. “They need a range of foods to ensure their diet is rich in all of the required amino acids, vitamins and minerals.”

Since all dogs are unique, each dog’s dietary needs are going to be a little different, but there are some key nutrients all dogs need.

According to a 2006 guide from the National Research Council of the National Academies, a nutritionally complete dog diet includes:

Protein

Fats and fatty acids

Carbohydrates

Vitamins (including A, D, E, K and B vitamins)

Minerals (including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, potassium, chlorine, iron, copper, zinc, manganese, selenium and iodine)

Don’t rely only on internet recipes

If you’re only planning on giving your dog a homemade meal every once in a while, following an online recipe should be OK, as long as they don’t contain any ingredients your pup’s sensitive to.

But if you’re looking to give him homemade dog food on a regular basis, you shouldn’t rely on those recipes.

“Most online recipes are lacking in several nutrients, and we need to ensure the diet has everything our pet needs to be healthy,” Dr. Simon said.

Instead, you should consult a vet or dog nutritionist to come up with a meal plan and recipes that are nutritionally balanced and complete, based on your dog’s specific needs. To find a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, there’s a handy directory through the American College of Veterinary Nutrition.

Make sure you’re supplementing nutrients your dog’s not getting from homemade meals

Since it can be so difficult to make homemade dog food that provides your pup with all the nutrients he needs, you’ll want to make sure to give him supplements for any key vitamins or minerals he’s not getting.

“These diets will typically be supplemented with things like kelp powder for iodine and egg shells for calcium,” Dr. Simon said. “Some owners will also add things like probiotics for gut health and glucosamine for joint health.”

Always talk to your vet to figure out which supplements your dog needs, because they’ll know what nutrients are already covered in the food you’re giving him.

And if you’re in the market for a probiotic, we tried out Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions on our own dogs, and it actually helped regulate our pups’ bowel movements.

Get Zesty Paws Probiotic Flavor Infusions from Chewy for $24.97

And if your dog needs a joint supplement, we also tested out ElleVet Sciences CBD mobility chews, and they helped our older, achier dogs be more active.

Try ElleVet Sciences CBD mobility chews from ElleVet for $79.95+

What not to put in homemade dog food

Since you’re preparing your pup’s meals yourself, it’s important to know what ingredients you should never put in his food.

You should always avoid giving your dog any food that’s been seasoned, since things like garlic and onions are super toxic. Plus, too much salt can lead to dehydration or even salt toxicity.

It’s also super important to steer clear of things like raw fish and eggs, bones, grapes, raisins and macadamia nuts. (Pet Poison Helpline has a complete list of toxic foods for dogs if you’re not sure about something.)

So if you’re considering giving your pup homemade dog food, it’s important to take all these things into consideration. And as long as you’re making sure your BFF is getting all the nutrients he needs, homemade meals can actually be a pretty good move for some dogs.