This Pet-Inspired Decor Will Make Working From Home Less Boring
It’s time for a home office upgrade 👩💼
Is working from home your new lifestyle?
With so many people creating home offices, it’s easier — and more fun — than ever to add your personal touch to your workspace.
So if you’re working from home and are in love with animals, these pet-inspired home office pieces are exactly what you need to spice things up.
This modern owl lamp will stand out without overpowering your workspace.
Playful bookends that’ll add a fun element to your office shelves.
A poster that’ll pop against your walls. You can get it framed or go more artsy and hang it up with some thumb tacks.
This print of pressed flowers is so pretty and sure to bring some whimsy to your home office.
This playful three-piece set includes adorable images of a zebra, giraffe and koala blowing their bubble gum.
A unique piece of art that’ll make everybody on that Zoom call smile.
Whether you’re a plant lady yourself or you aspire to be one, this vibrant poster will bring some foliage — and cat fur — to your office.
A gold snail will add a playful charm to your floating shelves.
Bird lovers will go crazy over this sweet chubby owl.
A beautiful glass piece with a unique ombré coloring.
Corgi lovers, rejoice! This adorable lamp will brighten up your office.
Sweeten up your office with this honeycomb table lamp.
This adorable figurine will go perfectly in an office space with a boho vibe.
Do you like keeping a blanket on your office chair? This cozy one will be perfect — and warm up those cold morning feet.
This creative 3D design will help you start the day right.
This bright mug has a modern design and the cutest little fox ears.
More of a tea drinker? This adorable mug has a convenient place to stash your tea bag once it’s done steeping.
Sloths need love too, so this mug will go perfectly in your collection.