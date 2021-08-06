This Pet-Inspired Decor Will Make Working From Home Less Boring

It’s time for a home office upgrade 👩💼

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 8/6/2021

Is working from home your new lifestyle?
With so many people creating home offices, it’s easier — and more fun — than ever to add your personal touch to your workspace.
So if you’re working from home and are in love with animals, these pet-inspired home office pieces are exactly what you need to spice things up.

Ceramic Mini LED Owl Lamp
$48

This modern owl lamp will stand out without overpowering your workspace.

Sea Lions Bookends
$38

Playful bookends that’ll add a fun element to your office shelves.

Black Cat I Poster
$14

A poster that’ll pop against your walls. You can get it framed or go more artsy and hang it up with some thumb tacks.

Pressed Floral Hummingbird Wall Art
$198

This print of pressed flowers is so pretty and sure to bring some whimsy to your home office.

3-Piece Animal Canvas Wall Art
$49

This playful three-piece set includes adorable images of a zebra, giraffe and koala blowing their bubble gum. 

Senew Animal Canvas Wall Art
$27

A unique piece of art that’ll make everybody on that Zoom call smile.

Plant Lady And Her Cat Poster
$14

Whether you’re a plant lady yourself or you aspire to be one, this vibrant poster will bring some foliage — and cat fur — to your office.

Snail Decorative Object
$32

A gold snail will add a playful charm to your floating shelves. 

Owl Statue Decor
$15

Bird lovers will go crazy over this sweet chubby owl.

Ombré Glass Rabbit Sculpture
$225

A beautiful glass piece with a unique ombré coloring.

Allensby 9" Table Lamp
$37

Corgi lovers, rejoice! This adorable lamp will brighten up your office.

Bumblebee Accent Lamp
$148

Sweeten up your office with this honeycomb table lamp.

Wooden Elephant Figurine with Turquoise Stone Mosaic
$30

This adorable figurine will go perfectly in an office space with a boho vibe.

In the Wild Throw Blanket
$180

Do you like keeping a blanket on your office chair? This cozy one will be perfect — and warm up those cold morning feet.

Hand-Painted Ceramic Giraffe Coffee Mug
$16

This creative 3D design will help you start the day right.

3D Fox Mug Stoneware Coffee Mug
$13

This bright mug has a modern design and the cutest little fox ears.

Elephant Tea Mug
$15

More of a tea drinker? This adorable mug has a convenient place to stash your tea bag once it’s done steeping. 

Sloth Mug
$14

Sloths need love too, so this mug will go perfectly in your collection.