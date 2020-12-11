How To Keep Your Pet Safe This Holiday Season

The holidays should be a time for togetherness, awesome food and extra snuggly cuddles on the couch with your furry BFF.

But to make sure the holiday season is as joyful as possible, it's a good idea to be aware of some common dangers that can pop up for your pets.

Like which foods they shouldn’t taste from the dinner table, and which holiday plants to keep out of reach (along with which one is totally safe!).

To figure it all out, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Paul Cunningham, senior emergency clinician at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital in Michigan, for the inside scoop.

Here’s some tips from Dr. Cunningham to keep your pet safe this holiday season — so you can avoid a trip to the vet and spend more time giving alllll the butt scratches.

Use caution with open flames

Avoid using tinsel and ribbon

Make sure anything with open flames — like candles, menorahs or fireplaces — are either kept out of reach of a free-roaming pet, or only lit with careful supervision.While tinsel and ribbon are both shiny and pretty, unfortunately our pets — especially cats — totally agree. They might even try to eat it, which can result in fatal intestinal issues. So if you use it, make sure to keep it out of reach so you don’t spend Christmas Eve in the veterinary emergency room.