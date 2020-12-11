How To Keep Your Pet Safe This Holiday Season
Avoid those holiday emergencies ⚠️🎄
The holidays should be a time for togetherness, awesome food and extra snuggly cuddles on the couch with your furry BFF.
But to make sure the holiday season is as joyful as possible, it's a good idea to be aware of some common dangers that can pop up for your pets.
Like which foods they shouldn’t taste from the dinner table, and which holiday plants to keep out of reach (along with which one is totally safe!).
To figure it all out, The Dodo spoke to Dr. Paul Cunningham, senior emergency clinician at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital in Michigan, for the inside scoop.
Here’s some tips from Dr. Cunningham to keep your pet safe this holiday season — so you can avoid a trip to the vet and spend more time giving alllll the butt scratches.
Use caution with open flamesMake sure anything with open flames — like candles, menorahs or fireplaces — are either kept out of reach of a free-roaming pet, or only lit with careful supervision.
Avoid using tinsel and ribbonWhile tinsel and ribbon are both shiny and pretty, unfortunately our pets — especially cats — totally agree. They might even try to eat it, which can result in fatal intestinal issues. So if you use it, make sure to keep it out of reach so you don’t spend Christmas Eve in the veterinary emergency room.
Avoid these dangerous holiday foods
Chocolate
“Chocolate is toxic to pets, causing vomiting, diarrhea, abnormal heart rhythms, tremors, seizures, and in some instances [can] be fatal depending on the type and amount ingested,” Dr. Cunningham said. “Chocolate products become more toxic with higher concentrations of cocoa (i.e., baker’s chocolate, semisweet chocolate).”
If your dog or cat does get into chocolate, make sure you contact your vet ASAP.
Sugar-free candiesAccording to Dr. Cunningham, sugar-free candies should also be avoided as many of them contain xylitol. If your pet eats xylitol, it can cause severe drops in blood sugar and in some cases can cause liver injury or failure.
If your dog or cat does eat sugar-free candy, make sure you contact your vet ASAP, especially if you’re not sure of the ingredients.
Rich, fatty foodsExcessively fatty foods, like the fat off of meat, should be avoided.
“Rich, fatty foods can cause severe inflammation of the stomach, intestines and pancreas, leading to vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and in some cases may require hospitalization,” Dr. Cunningham said.
If you want to let your pet have something yummy and seasonal, but also safe, try these treats instead:
Like these gingerbread dog biscuits from Amazon for $10.99
Or these holiday-themed cat treats from Chewy for $8.49
Avoid these toxic holiday plantsAccording to Dr. Cunningham, there are tons of winter holiday plants that can make your pet sick if they ingest them. These include:
- Mistletoe
- Holly
- Lilies
- Poinsettias
- Amaryllises
- Cyclamen
You can buy a Christmas cactus from Amazon for $13.00
“The best thing to do during the holidays is use common sense and preventive measures to keep yourself out of the veterinary ER,” Dr. Cunningham said.