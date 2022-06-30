This Dog-Friendly Treehouse Rental Is The Ultimate Glamping Experience

Looking for a nature-filled getaway with your pup this summer? If you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping in a treehouse (and I mean, who hasn’t?), this dog-friendly glamping experience is for you. Located just an hour outside Austin, the Hobbit's Nest Treehouse in the Shire at Lost Pines ($250/night) is the kind of rustic space that’s perfect for adventurous dog parents. Giving serious “The Lord of the Rings” vibes (hence the name), this unique property offers an “elevated” glamping experience — all the comforts of home (electricity, AC, running water, refrigeration and an outdoor shower) while you and your pup unplug from the world. Oh, and you get to sleep among the treetops. Doesn’t that sound dreamy?

With lots of opportunity to explore with your dog on the 42-acre property (the owner’s two friendly pups might even stop by for a playdate!), Hobbit’s Nest Treehouse is just eight miles from Bastrop State Park, which offers seven miles of hiking trails (dogs must be leashed at all times) and is 10 miles from the Colorado River. Back at the treehouse, you can unwind on your deck while checking out the view, or underneath the treehouse on one of the several hammocks available. Cook dinner on the propane grill (pots, pans, cooking implements and dishware for four are provided), and when it’s time for bed, there’s a comfy queen bed and two cots or air mattresses available upon request.

One enthusiastic reviewer on VRBO wrote, “Book this property now! Our stay was absolutely magical. The property owners put so much love into building this treehouse and it shows. Our dog had a great time being in nature and playing with the owner's dogs.” Now, given that you and your dog are immersing yourselves in the great outdoors, here’s an important reminder to watch your step — snakes and scorpions have been seen on the property (though they are less active during the cooler months). When in nature, as they say!

Who’s ready for a dog-friendly adventure in the treetops? Sign us up.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.