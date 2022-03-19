100+ Hipster Girl Dog Names For Your Trendy Pup

If your pup’s too cool for school, you might want a unique, hipster-y dog name that’s just as cool as she is.

Plus, you’re practically guaranteed that your dog will be the only one at the dog park named Willow.

The Dodo put together this list of some of the best hipster girl dog names for every personality.

Food hipster dog names

If you love food, you’ll love these food-themed hipster girl dog names.

Chai

La Croix

Tofu

Vegan

Kale

Quinoa

Sushi

Chia

Truffle

Poke

Ramen

Avocado

Whiskey

Matcha

Gin

Olive

Clementine

Apple

Tartare

Sashimi

Omakase

Bourbon

Location hipster dog names

These are some of the most hipster-friendly places, so they’re perfect to use for a dog name.

Brooklyn

Portland

Austin

Colorado

Music hipster dog names

If you’re into music, give your pup one of these names.

Indie

Record

Festival

Vinyl

Coachella

Bonnaroo

Firefly

Lolla (Lollapalooza)

Stevie (Nicks)

Fleetwood

Mac

Joni (Mitchell)

Lennon

Jagger

Nature hipster dog names

Nature names are super hipster, so here are a bunch of nature-themed names for you to choose from.

Willow

Juniper

Meadow

River

Rain

Summer

Autumn

Daisy

Rose

Clover

Wren

Sage

Dahlia

Ivy

Laurel

Luna

Hazel

Iris

Forest

Blossom

Eden

Earth

Sky

Isle

Island

Tree

Pearl

Magnolia

Violet

Flora

Flower

Even more hipster dog names

If those names aren’t enough, here are even more hipster girl dog names so you can find the perfect one for your cool pup.

Yoga

Vintage

Juno

Billie

Beatrix

Mae

Betty

Betsy

Esther

Alma

Tallulah

Piper

Astrid

Scout

Callie

Fallon

Edie

Pippa

Myth

Eunice

Stella

Cleo

Lola

Lilah

Frankie

Matilda

Mia

Sadie

Alice

Ariel

Florence

Zoe

Your dog’s one of a kind, so you’ll definitely need a unique name to fit her personality. And with one of these names, she’ll be the coolest, hipstery-est pup around. And if you’re looking for even more dog names, check out these lists:

100+ Cute Dog Names That Are Almost As Adorable As Your Pup

100+ Festive And Fun Christmas Dog Names