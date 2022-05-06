What You Need To Know About Hip Dysplasia In Dogs

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Woman Tries Every Day For A Month To Rescue This Dog

What is hip dysplasia in dogs? Hip dysplasia happens when a dog’s hip joints don’t fit together properly, causing the joints to grind together. “Hip dysplasia is a common condition in dogs in which one or both hip joints develop abnormally and have an improper alignment,” Dr. McCullough told The Dodo. “This results in laxity (looseness) of the joint, leading to pain and arthritis.” Over time, the joints deteriorate because of the friction of rubbing together, and eventually, they won’t function like they should.

What causes hip dysplasia in dogs? There are a number of factors that contribute to hip dysplasia in dogs. “Hip dysplasia is hereditary, meaning it is passed down from the parents,” Dr. McCullough said. Hip dysplasia occurs often in large and giant dogs, but smaller dogs can develop it, too. Breeds that are prone to hip dysplasia include Great Danes, Saint Bernards, Labs, mastiffs, rottweilers, golden retrievers and German shepherds. Aside from genetics, other factors that can lead to hip dysplasia include nutrition, excessive growth rate, improper exercise and hormones, Dr. McCullough said. Growing or gaining weight too quickly can lead to hip dysplasia, so it’s important to feed your big dog puppy and adult dog food that’s made specifically for large-breed dogs, since they’re formulated to have the right amount of nutrients and calories for large and giant breeds. Try this Purina Pro Plan large-breed puppy food from Chewy Try this Purina Pro Plan large-breed adult dog food from Chewy

Signs of hip dysplasia in dogs According to Dr. McCullough, “Symptoms of hip dysplasia include pain, limping, difficulty rising or jumping, a bunny-hopping or swaying movement when walking, and hind leg muscle loss.” Here are signs of hip dysplasia to look out for: Back limb stiffness or lameness

Decreased activity

Difficulty jumping

Reluctance to go on walks

Reluctance to go up or down stairs

Stiff or slow walking

Loss of muscle mass

Pain

Limping According to Dr. McCullough, dogs can develop hip dysplasia at pretty much any age. “The timing of when dogs show symptoms of hip dysplasia can vary,” Dr. McCullough said. “Some dogs show signs of hip dysplasia as early as 5 to 8 months of age, while others may be asymptomatic for years.” Many dogs won’t show signs until they’re older, since it can take years for the joints to get worn down enough to cause symptoms.