Here Are 4 Of The Best High-Protein Dog Foods

Dogs love meat, and they need protein to keep them healthy and strong. But does your dog need extra protein in his diet? And is high-protein dog food even healthy?

We reached out to Cassie Panning, a licensed veterinary nurse specializing in nutrition with BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital and Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota, to learn more about high-protein dog food.

Is high-protein dog food healthy for dogs?

High-protein dog food can be healthy for some dogs, but most dogs are fine as long as their food contains the minimum protein requirements recommended by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). Your dog’s food label should say “complete and balanced.”

“Dogs need amino acids, the building blocks of protein, so as long as they have an adequate amount of the proper amino acids present, there is no need for excess,” Panning told The Dodo.

While high-protein food can be good for some dogs, other dogs definitely shouldn’t eat it.

“Dogs with certain health conditions, such as chronic kidney disease and certain types of liver disease, should not have a high-protein diet,” Panning said.

This is because the kidneys filter waste from your dog’s blood, and the liver metabolizes protein. So dogs who already have issues with either of these organs can have trouble processing the protein, which can cause toxins to build up in their bodies. Foods high in protein can also put stress on the kidney and liver, which is dangerous for dogs who already have issues with either of these organs.

Some dogs can benefit from a high-protein diet, though, like the types of pups below.

Active dogs

Because protein helps dogs build bones and muscles, high-protein foods can be healthy for active dogs who need to maintain their strong muscles.

Senior dogs

Some senior dog foods contain higher amounts of protein than adult dog foods to help reduce muscle loss as pups age (but whether a senior dog should eat high-protein food or not will depend on the individual dog, since too much protein can be a problem for the kidneys and liver — more on that below).

Puppies

According to Panning, “Puppies need more protein than adult dogs, with the AAFCO recommending a minimum of 22.5 percent [protein] … where the minimum for adults is 18 percent.”

Puppies should be fed food formulated specifically for puppies, though, instead of high-protein dog food. Compared to adult dogs, puppies have different nutrient needs in addition to the protein requirements that can only be met with puppy food.

Overweight dogs

High-protein dog food can be healthy for overweight pups, too, Panning said.

“These dogs often have a lower metabolic rate, meaning they will need less calories to meet their needs,” Panning said. “To ensure that they are not deficient in other essential nutrients, a higher-protein, lower-calorie diet may be beneficial.”

Pregnant or lactating dogs

Dogs who are pregnant or lactating need extra nutrients to produce milk and feed their puppies.

Benefits of high-protein dog food

Some of the health benefits to high-protein dog food include increased lean muscle mass; a strong immune system; and a healthy, shiny coat.

Foods that are high in protein typically contain lower amounts of other ingredients that aren’t as nutritious, such as carbs. While dogs are omnivores, which means they need both meat and plants in their diets, their bodies process protein from meat better than fruits and vegetables. So foods with more meat-based protein and fewer plants can be easier for dogs to digest, and they’ll get more health benefits from it.

Best high-protein dog foods

When picking out a high-protein diet for your pup, there are some things you should consider.

First, check that the food is complete and balanced and meets the AAFCO requirements. You should also make sure the food is made with real ingredients, such as lamb, beef and corn. The first ingredient in the food should ideally be a natural ingredient.

“The quality and digestibility of the protein source can also play a role,” Panning said. “Animal-based proteins are complete proteins, meaning they contain all of the essential amino acids that a dog will need. Plant-based proteins, while still a good option, have to be paired to ensure that all nutrients are present.”

Here are some of the best vet-recommended high-protein dog foods you can buy.