7 Best Heartworm Prevention Medicines For Cats, According To Vets
Heartworm disease in cats is super scary, so you’re probably wondering what you can do so your BFF never has to go through it.
Luckily, you can prevent your cat from getting heartworm disease with regular medication. In fact, heartworm preventatives are actually crucial for cats, since it’s so easy for an unprotected cat to get infected.
The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to figure out which heartworm prevention options are best for cats.
Do cats need heartworm prevention?
Cats definitely need heartworm prevention, since it’s an easy way to keep them from ever having to deal with the life-threatening disease.
“Heartworm disease is easily preventable in cats,” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo.
The reason your cat needs heartworm prevention is because it’s so easy for an unprotected cat to get infected, even if he never goes outdoors.
“This parasite is transmitted by mosquitoes,” Dr. Marteney said. “Mosquitoes can enter houses or apartments, so even indoor-only cats should receive regular preventatives.”
How heartworm medicine for cats works
There are a whole bunch of heartworm medicines designed to prevent cats from getting the disease, and they can come in two types: topical or oral.
“The most common preventatives are topical ointments that are applied to the back of your cat's neck once monthly, or oral medications that are given monthly like those administered to dogs,” Dr. Marteney said.
No matter the type of heartworm medication you use, they’ll both work in a similar way. “These medications effectively kill any juvenile worms that may be traveling through your cat's body before they are able to arrive at the heart,” Dr. Marteney said.
Best heartworm prevention for cats
The Dodo rounded up some of the best heartworm prevention products out there, so you know exactly how to keep your BFF safe. (Keep in mind that you'll need a prescription for these, so make sure you chat with your vet first!)
This is a three-dose supply of Revolution’s topical solution that’s made for small kittens (and puppies) under 5 pounds. It protects your cat against heartworms and a whole bunch of other stuff too, including fleas, roundworms, hookworms and ear mites. It’s non-greasy, so putting it on your cat won’t be a total nightmare.
This one’s the same 5-in-1 parasite prevention formula, but it’s created specifically for cats ranging from 5 to 15 pounds. Plus, this option will last you six months. As long as you remember to apply each dose once a month, you’ll be able to keep your cat free of heartworms and other pests.
Revolution also has a version for heavier cats, ranging from 15 to 22 pounds. There are enough doses in this box to last six months, and applying one every 30 days will keep heartworms and other parasites at bay.
Heartgard is an oral preventative instead of a topical one. If you give your cat one of these beef-flavored chews every month, it’ll protect him from heartworms as well as hookworms. It works by killing heartworm larvae before they can actually turn into adult worms. This box has six doses.
Revolution Plus is essentially the same thing as the Revolution topical solutions, except it also protects against ticks, too. So, in addition to preventing heartworms, Revolution Plus keeps your cat safe from fleas, ear mites, roundworms, hookworms and ticks. (This three-month supply is for smaller cats between 2.8 and 5.5 pounds.)
This is the Revolution Plus option you’ll want to use if your cat falls in the 5.6- to 11-pound range. It comes with six doses of the topical solution, and it’ll protect your cat from all those nasty parasites as long as you apply it monthly.
This version is for heftier cats who weigh between 11 and 22 pounds. Like the other Revolution Plus formulas, it dries quickly and you don’t need a ton for it to be effective — as long as you apply it every month. This box has six doses.
What is heartworm disease in cats, anyway?
Heartworm disease happens when cats get infected with worms that’ll live in their pulmonary artery, which is the artery that brings blood from the heart to the lungs.
When these heartworms die inside your cat, which won’t happen for about two to three years, their bodies could cause life-threatening blockages inside the blood vessels in your cat’s lungs.
The scariest part about heartworm disease is that most cats don’t show symptoms, so you might not even know your cat’s infected until it’s tragically too late. (According to Dr. Marteney, the first sign of heartworm disease that presents in cats can sometimes be sudden death.)
And if your cat does show symptoms, his heartworm disease could be misdiagnosed as asthma, since this can sometimes happen with cats.
On top of all that, testing isn’t super reliable because it only detects female worms — so if your cat is only infected with male heartworms (which definitely happens), his screening won’t pick them up.
Plus, there isn’t really any medicine you can give a heartworm-positive cat to kill the parasites. So treatment often involves just letting the disease run its course and a round of steroids to prevent complications when the worms die.
The other option is surgery to remove the worms, but that really only happens in severe cases.
That’s why it’s so important to stay on top of your cat’s heartworm prevention so he’ll never have to experience this horrible disease.