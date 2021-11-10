7 Best Heartworm Prevention Medicines For Cats, According To Vets

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Heartworm disease in cats is super scary, so you’re probably wondering what you can do so your BFF never has to go through it.

Luckily, you can prevent your cat from getting heartworm disease with regular medication. In fact, heartworm preventatives are actually crucial for cats, since it’s so easy for an unprotected cat to get infected.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to figure out which heartworm prevention options are best for cats.

Do cats need heartworm prevention?



Cats definitely need heartworm prevention, since it’s an easy way to keep them from ever having to deal with the life-threatening disease.

“Heartworm disease is easily preventable in cats,” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo.

The reason your cat needs heartworm prevention is because it’s so easy for an unprotected cat to get infected, even if he never goes outdoors.

“This parasite is transmitted by mosquitoes,” Dr. Marteney said. “Mosquitoes can enter houses or apartments, so even indoor-only cats should receive regular preventatives.”

How heartworm medicine for cats works



There are a whole bunch of heartworm medicines designed to prevent cats from getting the disease, and they can come in two types: topical or oral.

“The most common preventatives are topical ointments that are applied to the back of your cat's neck once monthly, or oral medications that are given monthly like those administered to dogs,” Dr. Marteney said.

No matter the type of heartworm medication you use, they’ll both work in a similar way. “These medications effectively kill any juvenile worms that may be traveling through your cat's body before they are able to arrive at the heart,” Dr. Marteney said.

Best heartworm prevention for cats



The Dodo rounded up some of the best heartworm prevention products out there, so you know exactly how to keep your BFF safe. (Keep in mind that you'll need a prescription for these, so make sure you chat with your vet first!)