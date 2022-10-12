My Dog Has A Heart Murmur — Should I Be Concerned?

If you find out that your dog has a heart murmur, it’s totally natural to be worried.

But don’t freak out — heart murmur in dogs isn’t necessarily a life-threatening situation, but will require you to keep close tabs on your pup’s condition.

To find out what a heart murmur might mean for your dog’s health and how you can help him live a happy and healthy life, we spoke to Jackie Marvel, CVT, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet.

What is a heart murmur in dogs?

A heart murmur is a sound that can be heard when blood is moving at a certain speed through the heart as a result of a leaky heart valve. This means that each time the heart pumps, some blood leaks back in the wrong direction. Over time, this can cause the heart to remodel or change shape, causing the heart murmur.

“While this sounds scary, sometimes this turbulent blood flow is functional, athletic or innocent, meaning there is no heart disease, but the blood is being aimed toward where the sound is heard,” Marvel told The Dodo. “It is an abnormal, extra ‘whooshing’ sound heard other than the typical ‘lub-dub’ sound the heart makes.”

Basically, if your dog has a heart murmur, it doesn’t mean he has heart disease — but it can be a red flag, and will be something your vet will monitor closely.

Diagnosing a heart murmur in your dog

During your pet’s physical exam, your veterinarian will listen for a heart murmur with a stethoscope. If a heart murmur is heard, the vet will often assign it a “grade,” which is a way to keep track of the severity of the murmur.

“They may recommend further diagnostic tests, depending on the grade of the murmur and how your pet is feeling at home,” Marvel said. “If your dog does have a murmur, further tests, like an echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart) and chest radiographs (X-rays), should be performed to see if there is heart disease present.”

Living with a heart murmur

The good news is if your dog does develop a heart murmur, it’s not life threatening. The best thing you can do for him is continue regular vet appointments and closely monitor him at home, updating your vet with any changes you may see.

“Counting resting respiratory rate is a great tool to use at home to monitor your dog’s condition,” Marvel added.

To count resting respiratory rate, according to Marvel, you’ll want to make sure your dog is resting (not up and walking around or after playing). Then, follow these steps:

Count the number of times his chest rises and falls in one minute. If counting for 60 seconds is too long, count for 15 seconds and multiply by 4 (or 30 seconds and multiply by 2) to get the number of breaths in a minute.

Normal breaths per minute is between 12 and 30 seconds — anything above that number while resting is a sign to contact your veterinarian.

During this process, it’s very important that your pup keeps eating his normal diet so his weight stays the same.

“Diet and exercise don't affect heart disease like [they do] in humans, but it is important to keep your dog a healthy weight in general,” Marvel said.

Let your dog set his own limit when it comes to exercise, and try to avoid explosive exercises, such as throwing a ball far or swimming far to fetch.

If heart disease is discovered

According to Cardiac Care for Pets, heart disease affects 10 percent of all dogs in the United States (that’s around 8 million dogs). While there is no single cause of heart disease, heart valve problems are the most common issue and primarily affect small-breed dogs over the age of 5. Additional causes of heart disease in dogs include age, obesity, breed and nutrition.

If further testing determines your dog’s heart murmur is caused by heart disease or another health issue, then medication, diet change and/or surgical procedures can help extend the life of your pup.

“One of the biggest risks with heart disease is if it progresses to pulmonary hypertension and congestive heart failure (when you get fluid in the lungs), as this can be life threatening,” Marvel added.

If your dog is diagnosed with heart disease, your vet will formulate a diet plan for your dog. According to Marvel, it’s best to opt for a low-sodium diet and stay away from grain-free dog food as it’s suspected to cause heart disease.

Some low-sodium treats for your dog include:

“If you notice your pet is coughing a lot, having trouble breathing, collapsing or fainting, decreased energy or increased respiratory rate (more than 30 breaths per minute), contact your veterinarian,” Marvel said.

Whether your dog’s heart murmur progresses or not, here’s to working with your vet for the best treatment plan possible, and to your pup living his best life (with lots of love and snuggles from you).

