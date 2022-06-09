5 Healthy Cat Food Options That Meet AAFCO Requirements

Finding cat food you feel confident feeding to your cat can be challenging, but it’s not impossible.

In fact, there are some hacks to help you figure out which food is right for your cat.

We reached out to Dr. Jennifer Freeman, a veterinarian at PetSmart, to find out more about what to look for when hunting down healthy cat food.

Key features of healthy cat food

“Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they must eat meat to obtain all of the necessary amino acids they require,” Dr. Freeman told The Dodo. “Their diet should typically consist of higher protein levels and lower carbohydrate levels.”

The nutritional standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) for dry cat food are:

High-quality animal proteins (at least 30 percent)

Animal-based fats (about 15–20 percent)

Essential vitamins, minerals, enzymes and fatty acids

When it comes to wet food, the protein and fat numbers are going to be slightly different due to the higher water content. For these, you’ll still want to find cat food that’s high in protein, but just note that it’ll be less than 30 percent (more in the 7–8 percent protein range), while fat will be around 5 percent.

One amino acid that you should always find in cat food is taurine. “Taurine is an essential amino acid that cats must consume in their diet,” Dr. Freeman said. Taurine helps to maintain your cat's vision, digestion, heart muscle function and immune system.

When looking at different cat foods, you’ll want to make a habit out of checking the labels for important information, like the protein content, the fat content and the life stage. As a hack, you can look for the AAFCO statement on the food label.

“Commercially prepared cat foods should be labeled for the appropriate life stage of your cat and should have a nutritional guarantee to have been formulated to meet the nutritional requirements for cats established by AAFCO,” Dr. Freeman said. “Speak to your veterinarian to help determine appropriate diet options for your individual cat based on their age, lifestyle and health considerations.”

Our top cat food picks

Your vet is your best resource for finding the best diet for your cat. To get you started on your search, check out these foods that all meet the AAFCO requirements: