5 Healthy Cat Food Options That Meet AAFCO Requirements
Here’s the secret to finding healthy cat food 🙀
Finding cat food you feel confident feeding to your cat can be challenging, but it’s not impossible.
In fact, there are some hacks to help you figure out which food is right for your cat.
We reached out to Dr. Jennifer Freeman, a veterinarian at PetSmart, to find out more about what to look for when hunting down healthy cat food.
- Best overall: Purina ONE Tender Selects
- Best dehydrated: The Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Chicken Grain-Free Cat Food
- Best wet: Merrick Purrfect Bistro Canned Cat Food
- Best dry: Iams ProActive Health Dry Cat Food
- Best tasting: Purina Fancy Feast Grain-Free Pate Wet Cat Food Variety Pack
- Best budget: Kitzy Dry Cat Food
Key features of healthy cat food
“Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they must eat meat to obtain all of the necessary amino acids they require,” Dr. Freeman told The Dodo. “Their diet should typically consist of higher protein levels and lower carbohydrate levels.”
The nutritional standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) for dry cat food are:
- High-quality animal proteins (at least 30 percent)
- Animal-based fats (about 15–20 percent)
- Essential vitamins, minerals, enzymes and fatty acids
When it comes to wet food, the protein and fat numbers are going to be slightly different due to the higher water content. For these, you’ll still want to find cat food that’s high in protein, but just note that it’ll be less than 30 percent (more in the 7–8 percent protein range), while fat will be around 5 percent.
One amino acid that you should always find in cat food is taurine. “Taurine is an essential amino acid that cats must consume in their diet,” Dr. Freeman said. Taurine helps to maintain your cat's vision, digestion, heart muscle function and immune system.
When looking at different cat foods, you’ll want to make a habit out of checking the labels for important information, like the protein content, the fat content and the life stage. As a hack, you can look for the AAFCO statement on the food label.
“Commercially prepared cat foods should be labeled for the appropriate life stage of your cat and should have a nutritional guarantee to have been formulated to meet the nutritional requirements for cats established by AAFCO,” Dr. Freeman said. “Speak to your veterinarian to help determine appropriate diet options for your individual cat based on their age, lifestyle and health considerations.”
Our top cat food picks
Your vet is your best resource for finding the best diet for your cat. To get you started on your search, check out these foods that all meet the AAFCO requirements:
Food type: Dry
Lifestage: Adult
Protein: 34 percent
Fat: 15 percent
If your cat loves texture, this food is made with both crunchy bits and tender meat morsels for variety. Not only does it taste good, but it also helps support a strong immune system and healthy skin.
Food type: Dehydrated
Lifestage: All life stages (from kittens to adults)
Protein: 40 percent
Fat: 26 percent
This food (which our dogs love, too!) is dehydrated, so all you have to do is just add some warm water and stir it up. All of the ingredients are whole, fresh and gently dehydrated for nutrient-rich (and tasty) food.
Food type: Wet
Lifestage: Adult
Protein: 10 percent
Fat: 5 percent
If you’re looking for whole, real ingredients, this wet food is for you. It’s made with chicken as its first ingredient, and the pate style will make even the pickiest cat love dinnertime.
Food type: Dry
Lifestage: Adult
Protein: 32 percent
Fat: 15 percent
Made in the USA, this dry cat food is packed with prebiotics to aid in digestion.
Food type: Wet
Lifestage: Adult
Protein: 11 percent
Fat: 4–5 percent (depending on flavor)
The variety pack includes beef, chicken and turkey so your cat can enjoy some delicious variety in her diet.
Food type: Dry
Lifestage: All life stages (from kittens to adults)
Protein: 32 percent
Fat: 15 percent
This affordable cat food is made in a family-owned facility in Arkansas. Turkey is the first ingredient of this yummy recipe, along with peas and sweet potatoes.
While finding healthy cat food might take some time, remember to just turn over a bag and check the label to make sure your cat’s getting the best possible meal — each and every time.