The Best Harry Potter Dog Costumes For Your Little Wizard

Halloween is the perfect time for Harry Potter fans (and their pups) to show their love for all things Hogwarts.

And if you’re looking for a Harry Potter dog costume, you’ve come to the right place. From capes and ties to glasses and scarves, we’ve got all the Harry Potter accessories for your dog — and then some.

But here’s the real question: Is your dog a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw? Regardless, both you and your pup will love these Harry Potter costume ideas!