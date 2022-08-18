The Best Harry Potter Dog Costumes For Your Little Wizard
He'll be ready for Hogwarts in these Halloween costumes ⚡️
Halloween is the perfect time for Harry Potter fans (and their pups) to show their love for all things Hogwarts.
And if you’re looking for a Harry Potter dog costume, you’ve come to the right place. From capes and ties to glasses and scarves, we’ve got all the Harry Potter accessories for your dog — and then some.
But here’s the real question: Is your dog a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw? Regardless, both you and your pup will love these Harry Potter costume ideas!
9 Harry Potter dog costume ideas
Your pup will be all ready to board the Hogwarts Express in this Harry Potter dog costume. We love that it’s affordably priced, comes in a variety of sizes and includes a cape with attached collar and tie — and glasses!
If you think your dog won’t enjoy wearing a full costume (some pups simply don’t like dressing up), he might not mind wearing a simple accessory around his neck. We love this beautiful scarf which comes in all the house colors and a variety of sizes. And it’ll keep his neck warm all winter long!
Go Hufflepuff! We love that this Harry Potter dog costume also doubles as a cute hoodie sweater option as the weather cools. But how cool is that tie design and the Hufflepuff crest on the back?
If you’re looking for something with more of a boutique, handmade feel, this Etsy shop listing is for you. HenryandCoPets allows you to order based on your pup’s neck measurements, creating a snug fit that will stay put (while no doubt winning the neighborhood costume contest). Glasses are not provided, however.
This handmade crocheted Snowy Owl sweater is so pretty. Your pup will look just like Hedwig in this sweater, and we love that it can then keep him warm all winter long (when he might really get confused for a snowy owl).
We love a costume with all the fixings, and this one definitely fits the bill. Cape, scarf and glasses included, along with lots of high ratings on Amazon. Available in a variety of sizes, this combo costume is a win-win!
If your pup is more of a bandana guy, we totally get it. Costumes aren’t for everyone. With this “Hairy” Potter scarf (get it?) you’ll be showing your love for Harry Potter through and through.
No Harry Potter costume is complete without a pair of round glasses! We like that these are made especially for pets for a secure fit that won’t go flying off when he turns his head. These make for a great costume addition if you’re buying a robe and/or scarf separately.
Draco Malfoy fans, this one’s for you. Made of 100 percent polyester, this lightweight and breathable Slytherin dog shirt is perfect for the snakes among us (there’s one in every group!).
Harry Potter fans, this is an awesome time to nerd out with your pet. Who knows, maybe you can even dress up together? Expecto Patronum!