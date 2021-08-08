Here's How To Celebrate Your Cat's Gotcha Day

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you adopted your cat, you may not know when his real birthday is. So his adoption date, or Gotcha Day, is the perfect date to use to celebrate his birthday!

But with so many things to plan and buy (and so many options to choose from), it can be overwhelming to figure out what to do to celebrate your cat’s Gotcha Day.

To help you throw the best Gotcha Day for your cat, The Dodo created this guide — so you can spend more time celebrating and less time planning.

Dress your cat up (if he’s OK with it)